Warzone players infuriated by return of game-breaking stim glitch

Warzone players are incensed after discovering that the game-breaking stim glitch is back in all its glory, letting enemies stay in the gas for unlimited amounts of time.

In the latter months of 2020, Warzone was infested with the notorious stim glitch, which saw players equip a Stim Shot in their tactical slot and sit endlessly in the storm, waiting out for their opponents to die in the gas while they could endlessly keep rejuvenating health.

It was absolutely infuriating for players to come up against these cheaters, and the devs were forced to remove the stim shot while they sought a fix.

Eventually, it was fixed, and the stim glitch existed no longer — but, as expected, players have found a way of doing it once again and it’s already causing mayhem in endgame situations.

At one point, lobbies were filled with multiple players abusing the glitch, happily camping out the end of the game waiting for their opponents to give up on the glitch and give away the win. Now, it’s happening all over again.

It’s not yet evident how long the glitch has been in the game again, whether it was with the most recent January 6 update or sometime before or after it, but it’s taking over lobbies again.

As you can see in the clip below, from HugoSimpsonII on Reddit, players are once again abusing it, and it is becoming more and more prevalent as word spreads.

It’s not evident whether the same method as before is used to make the stim glitch work, though we wouldn’t advise doing it, as if you end up being mass-reported you may end up being banned as a result.

As you can imagine, players aren’t happy, and have taken to social media to report the issue and complain about it — and we can’t blame them for it, either.

With any luck, Activision will catch on to this issue before long and get it out of the game again, whether that’s with a permanent fix or simply removing the stim shot from Warzone altogether.