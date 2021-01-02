Warzone fans enact vigilante justice as devs fail to fix exploitable truck glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone’s players have become so accustomed to an unaddressed truck glitch (enabling cheaters to move through walls) that they are adapting and enacting karmic justice.

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When Verdansk gives you cheaters, you make an example out of them. That is precisely what is happening in Call of Duty’s battle royale, as players are opting to take matters into their own hands and defeat cheaters on their own terms.

There is a notorious glitch in Warzone where someone can park a Cargo Truck adjacent to a locked storage facility in Promenade and, upon exiting the vehicle, teleport through the wall and into the tiny room.

Once in the room, the cheater can see, and shoot, through the walls surrounding them — absolutely confusing the life out of enemies (who cannot see or shoot through those same walls). But, familiar with the exploit, some of the game’s players have taken up ways to counteract these cheaters.

Reddit’s ‘precipue’ is the most visible vigilante at the moment, and they have a simple message for those who wish to unfairly abuse the bugged battle royale: “I know it when I see it.”

In a short clip, precipue notices a truck adjacent to the glitched structure, double-checks on their Heartbeat Sensor that said structure is being abused and then proceeds to deliver karma. As fans of Batman know all too well, vigilantes often operate outside of the realm of the law, so it should be no surprise that precipue decides to abuse the exploit themself in order to remove the aforementioned cheater from their lobby.

The deliverer of justice hops into the truck, out into the bugged storage room, quickly kills the cheater and then hops back out to a world with a little less evil. As evidenced by the Reddit comments, it’s clear that the CoD community is content with players abusing a bug if it’s solely to defeat a cheater.

Other comments suggested an alternative method to dispose of these bug exploiters: simply driving the truck away so that they become trapped inside with no recourse should the gas fall out of their favor.

Until Treyarch and Raven Software address this glitch, it appears that the Wild West of Verdansk will be subjected to some degree of Promenade villainy. As long as that’s the case, it will be up to Warzone’s players to enact their own vengeance upon wrongdoers.