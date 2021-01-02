Logo
Warzone fans enact vigilante justice as devs fail to fix exploitable truck glitch

Published: 2/Jan/2021 21:19

by Theo Salaun
warzone truck glitch vigilante justice
Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone’s players have become so accustomed to an unaddressed truck glitch (enabling cheaters to move through walls) that they are adapting and enacting karmic justice. 

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When Verdansk gives you cheaters, you make an example out of them. That is precisely what is happening in Call of Duty’s battle royale, as players are opting to take matters into their own hands and defeat cheaters on their own terms.

There is a notorious glitch in Warzone where someone can park a Cargo Truck adjacent to a locked storage facility in Promenade and, upon exiting the vehicle, teleport through the wall and into the tiny room. 

Once in the room, the cheater can see, and shoot, through the walls surrounding them — absolutely confusing the life out of enemies (who cannot see or shoot through those same walls). But, familiar with the exploit, some of the game’s players have taken up ways to counteract these cheaters.

I know it when I see it from CODWarzone

Reddit’s ‘precipue’ is the most visible vigilante at the moment, and they have a simple message for those who wish to unfairly abuse the bugged battle royale: “I know it when I see it.”

In a short clip, precipue notices a truck adjacent to the glitched structure, double-checks on their Heartbeat Sensor that said structure is being abused and then proceeds to deliver karma. As fans of Batman know all too well, vigilantes often operate outside of the realm of the law, so it should be no surprise that precipue decides to abuse the exploit themself in order to remove the aforementioned cheater from their lobby.

The deliverer of justice hops into the truck, out into the bugged storage room, quickly kills the cheater and then hops back out to a world with a little less evil. As evidenced by the Reddit comments, it’s clear that the CoD community is content with players abusing a bug if it’s solely to defeat a cheater.

batman christmas
Twitter, @DCBatman
Masked and outside of the law, vigilantes must deliver justice.

Other comments suggested an alternative method to dispose of these bug exploiters: simply driving the truck away so that they become trapped inside with no recourse should the gas fall out of their favor.

Until Treyarch and Raven Software address this glitch, it appears that the Wild West of Verdansk will be subjected to some degree of Promenade villainy. As long as that’s the case, it will be up to Warzone’s players to enact their own vengeance upon wrongdoers.

CoD players claim Cold War is “the worst thing” to happen to Warzone

Published: 2/Jan/2021 17:44

by Joe Craven
Treyarch/Activision

Some Call of Duty players have grown frustrated with Warzone’s merger with Black Ops Cold War, which they think has “ruined” the acclaimed battle royale.

Since Warzone’s release back in March of 2020, over 75 million players have dropped into Verdansk and/or Rebirth Island. Activision have seen its first year grow to be an undeniable success, but the merger with Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War was an unprecedented step for the FPS series. 

Despite the long-term collaboration between dev studios, it was the first time that an Infinity Ward developed game mode expanded to include Treyarch weapons, streaks and more. 

While some have enjoyed seeing Warzone’s content refreshed, others have grown frustrated with the merger, as the bugs it has brought and the new meta are less than ideal.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

In the weeks since Warzone Season One launched and incorporated Black Ops Cold War’s weapons, the DMR 14 has risen to the top and become the undisputed primary weapon in the game. Certain bugs have also become prominent, as has a brand new Gulag in the image of the original Nuketown. 

One, Redditor u/AFreaq, vented their issues in a lengthy post, hitting out at what they have construed as a decline in the game’s quality. 

The Cold War integration is the worst thing to ever happen to Warzone,” it says, before flying into criticism. “From the new “Gulag” that is just a copy of Nuketown, because it looks like that is the only thing they can get right with Black Ops, to broken weapons and bugs that 100% will ruin your match, these changes completely killed our enjoyment for the game.”

The CW integration is the worst thing to ever happen to WZ from CODWarzone

The post also criticized the game’s color scheme and the return of “sweaty” players. It finishes: “After a few days struggling to enjoy one match, I felt the need to vent my frustration of being forced out of a game that kept us entertained during the sh*tshow that was 2020.”

Others players agreed, with one stating: “Ruined one of the best BRs out there. All they had to do was make a season 7 for MW/Warzone and let CW be a standalone.” Another echoed: “CW has 2 completely busted weapons and like 5 top tier while MW is all roughly balanced. Just separate the 2 and we’re good.”

While general opinion is often hard to gauge, over 500 people have upvoted the Redditor’s strong comments, suggesting that there is considerably empathy for their issues. 

The road to a complete merger was bound to be uneven, but some clearly feel the bumps are more similar to cliff-edges. 