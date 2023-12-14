Warzone players furious as cheating has gotten ‘as bad as Verdansk’ again

Call of Duty Warzone players have been left furious already as cheaters are “running rampant” and ruining the battle royale for many.

It’s no secret that Wazone has had its fair share of issues with cheaters over the last few years. When Verdansk was coming to an end, cheaters were at their absolute peak, forcing a number of high-profile payers to find something else to play until an anti-cheat was implemented.

That anti-cheat – which we know now as Ricochet – has been somewhat successful over the last few years. Hackers have been constantly banned in ban waves and there have been measures implemented so they couldn’t do damage to others while being suspected of cheating.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, cheaters do still sneak through. Some are obviously blatant and that’s what has got player’s backs up in Urzkistan already, as some of the most blatant cheaters ever are managing to run wild.

Warzone players tired as cheaters run rampant already

That’s right, the spin bots and aim bots are back in a big way. A number of Warzone players have taken to social media to complain about them, showing off video proof of cheaters picking them off in the sky without breaking a sweat.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I’m struggling to find a reason to boot up Warzone when it seems like every other match there’s someone blatantly cheating. What’s the point of playing when it’s like this?” quizzed Redditor Courseheir.

Article continues after ad

“Too many kill cams where the guy is just tracking me through walls with no live pings. Back to WZ1 hacking days,” another said. “It’s interesting that their anti-cheat systems don’t work. Such b*stards fuck people up and I’m playing honestly sitting in shadow ban,” another chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Some players stated that they‘ve seen a few suspect players but haven’t personally experienced any as blatant as some of the examples given.

It remains to be seen if Activision will continue to clamp down on cheaters with additional ban waves, but it seems like they’re going to be needed already.