Warzone cheaters brag about using wall-hacks while streaming on Twitch

A group of Warzone cheaters were caught out ‘aimbotting’ and using wall-hacks while streaming live on Twitch, and the players were gloating the entire time, seemingly not bothered by a potential Activision ban.

Cheating has been one of the most controversial issues in Warzone since the free to play title released in March 2020. Despite constant public backlash, anti-cheat still hasn’t come into effect.

As a result, cheaters and hackers can essentially run wild.

This is exactly what ‘hiddenintcloud’ and his group of cheating friends did. For roughly three hours, they tore through Verdansk while live on Twitch. Viewers could clearly see their hacks in action and the players simply laughed it all off.

“None of us are worried about getting banned right now,” one of them said while dropping into a fresh lobby. “As soon as I get shadowbanned I’ll be on a different account. It won’t take me long.”

They were using multiple cheats all at once. First up was the wall-hack that allowed them to see all sorts of information across the entire battlefield. From outlines of enemy players to labels for loot on the ground, they could see everything.

On top of that, they also had a powerful aimbot doing the heavy lifting for them. Their scopes would instantly lock on to the heads of enemy players. In the blink of an eye, entire squads could be wiped out by their impossible accuracy.

To make matters worse, they had no intention of changing their playstyle anytime soon. Hacks were just a laugh to them due to the lack of any real consequence. If their current account was banned, they would take two minutes on-stream to hop over to a different account.

Thankfully, Activision Support latched onto our Dexerto Intel tweet showcasing the cheaters. Moments after Activision was made aware of the stream, these players had multiple accounts banned.

Despite this action, hackers have been able to change accounts without punishment for a number of months now. Given that Warzone is free to play, there’s no paywall to combat hackers in any meaningful way.

In fact, Facebook streamer Boricua Rage recently explained how he lost 80 Warzone accounts in an earlier banwave. Though even still, he has “a buddy who hooks up” fresh accounts to this day.

As Call of Duty League players and Warzone veterans caught wind of the channel, viewership gradually began to rise. Over 350 people were watching them blatantly cheat at one point without any consequence from either Activision or Twitch.

There are no signs of this type of cheating going away anytime soon.

Activision rarely acknowledged hackers outside of the odd banwave. Until Warzone comes with a more sophisticated anti-cheat system that can detect these hacks in an instant, players won’t be deterred.