Call of Duty

Warzone cheaters brag about using wall-hacks while streaming on Twitch

Published: 18/Jan/2021 0:08 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 0:21

by Brad Norton
A group of Warzone cheaters were caught out ‘aimbotting’ and using wall-hacks while streaming live on Twitch, and the players were gloating the entire time, seemingly not bothered by a potential Activision ban.

Cheating has been one of the most controversial issues in Warzone since the free to play title released in March 2020. Despite constant public backlash, anti-cheat still hasn’t come into effect.

As a result, cheaters and hackers can essentially run wild.

This is exactly what ‘hiddenintcloud’ and his group of cheating friends did. For roughly three hours, they tore through Verdansk while live on Twitch. Viewers could clearly see their hacks in action and the players simply laughed it all off.

“None of us are worried about getting banned right now,” one of them said while dropping into a fresh lobby. “As soon as I get shadowbanned I’ll be on a different account. It won’t take me long.”

They were using multiple cheats all at once. First up was the wall-hack that allowed them to see all sorts of information across the entire battlefield. From outlines of enemy players to labels for loot on the ground, they could see everything.

On top of that, they also had a powerful aimbot doing the heavy lifting for them. Their scopes would instantly lock on to the heads of enemy players. In the blink of an eye, entire squads could be wiped out by their impossible accuracy.

To make matters worse, they had no intention of changing their playstyle anytime soon. Hacks were just a laugh to them due to the lack of any real consequence. If their current account was banned, they would take two minutes on-stream to hop over to a different account. 

Thankfully, Activision Support latched onto our Dexerto Intel tweet showcasing the cheaters. Moments after Activision was made aware of the stream, these players had multiple accounts banned.

Despite this action, hackers have been able to change accounts without punishment for a number of months now. Given that Warzone is free to play, there’s no paywall to combat hackers in any meaningful way. 

In fact, Facebook streamer Boricua Rage recently explained how he lost 80 Warzone accounts in an earlier banwave. Though even still, he has “a buddy who hooks up” fresh accounts to this day.

Twitch streamer swapping Warzone accountsThe cheaters took a few minutes to swap Warzone accounts while live on Twitch.

As Call of Duty League players and Warzone veterans caught wind of the channel, viewership gradually began to rise. Over 350 people were watching them blatantly cheat at one point without any consequence from either Activision or Twitch.

There are no signs of this type of cheating going away anytime soon.

Activision rarely acknowledged hackers outside of the odd banwave. Until Warzone comes with a more sophisticated anti-cheat system that can detect these hacks in an instant, players won’t be deterred.

Game-breaking Black Ops Cold War splitscreen bug makes players invisible

Published: 17/Jan/2021 23:48

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war splitscreen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s split-screen multiplayer is struggling as players share a nightmarish, game-breaking bug that renders them and their opponents completely invisible.

In the olden days, the problem with split-screen gameplay was solely that your friends (or, more appropriately, your enemies) could take a peek at your side of the screen and figure out where you were. Now, the extreme inverse is true: players can’t see anyone on their screen, just an assortment of floating guns.

According to various reports on Reddit, it seems that the initial multiplayer match played on split-screen may work decently (albeit with hints of lag) — but things begin to deteriorate quickly. Numerous users explained that in subsequent games, their teammates and enemies would be completely invisible.

While footage of this bizarre bug confirms its existence in multiplayer, players report that it also exists in Zombies modes. That’s even worse, as zombies don’t carry the guns that split-screeners are forced into using to figure out where people are in MP.

Please please PLEASE fix split screen 🙁 from blackopscoldwar

As seen in the clip shared by ‘Bradwtv’ on Reddit, teammates and enemies are rendered completely invisible in this frustrating bug. Instead, only the players’ guns (and sometimes their strapped secondary weapons) can be seen floating around.

Of course, when aiming down a lane, that results in getting beamed by a sea of bullets without any chance to know where exactly you’re being shot from. This makes multiplayer practically unplayable and there appears to be no permanent fix at the moment.

A variety of different responses on Reddit show real differences in experiences, some with no issues on PS5 and some with even more annoying problems (‘Need2askDumbQs’ complained of “PS2 levels of terrible” graphics). Ultimately, the consensus centers on a buggy, underserved split-screen experience.

black ops cold war raid
It’s easier to play multiplayer when you can see multiple players.

Call of Duty has been home to split screen for years. While Modern Warfare’s version may not have been perfect, by all accounts it was relatively usable. In the past, split-screen gameplay paved a foundation for the FPS world — now, fans are understandably upset as the option is disregarded.

Although current events make it unlikely that people are setting up split-screen parties and eating up online multiplayer lobbies together, this invisibility bug is still pressing for others. Numerous players commented explaining that they’re frustrated they can’t play together with their partner while stuck at home.

At present, the sole temporary solution seems to be quitting multiplayer and zombies after each match or restarting your system. Both are unideal, so fans will be eager to find out if the developers address these issues in the coming weeks.