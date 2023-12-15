Warzone’s infamous Gas Mask exploit is back for another year with a new twist

Despite integrating with Modern Warfare 3 and starting a new era, it seems Warzone can’t escape its demons as the game’s infamous Gas Mask bug is back with a vengeance.

Over the past few years, with each new annual installment in the CoD franchise, Warzone has jumped forward to integrate with the latest release. With new maps and gameplay mechanics coming into focus, it presents a yearly reset for the popular Battle Royale.

Like clockwork, with this year’s drop of Modern Warfare 3, the Season 1 update gave Warzone its big refresh and while players are mostly having a blast with the new Urzikstan map, it certainly hasn’t arrived without its fair share of issues.

While some bugs are brand new for this iteration, others might be familiar to some experienced players. In particular, one infamous Gas Mask bug that’s plagued the BR for years now, has once again returned in Warzone’s MW3 era.

In previous years, players found ways to abuse the game’s Gas Mask item, enabling them to survive forever out in the noxious gas. Clearly not intended, devs have rushed to fix this issue multiple times over the years, though it just keeps creeping back.

Now, it’s once again returned in 2023 though with a new look. Rather than one endless Gas Mask, the issue now stems from a duplication glitch. With players able to generate dozens of items on the fly, doing so with a Gas Mask lets you survive out in the wild for as long as you please.

Obviously, this goes against the fundamentals of the BR experience. Surviving out in the gas for longer than intended may leave the last survivors in the circle scratching their head as to why they haven’t been declared the winners.

As a result of the issue, many have been calling on the game’s devs to once again rush out a hotfix and remedy the problem as soon as they can. For now, however, Raven Software is yet to issue a statement on this particular matter.

Activision Gas Masks have long caused issues in Warzone.

Though with patches coming thick and fast, and clear communication from the dev team on socials, it’s only a matter of time before we hear more on this issue.

We’ll be sure to update you here when the time comes but in the meantime, be sure to stay vigilant in Urzikstan as there might just be a few teams intentionally staying in the gas.