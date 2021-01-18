Logo
CoD YouTuber JGOD reveals best Warzone barrels for bullet velocity

Published: 18/Jan/2021 1:33

by Tanner Pierce
In a brand-new video, Call of Duty content creator ‘JGOD’ did an analysis of how each barrel affects the bullet velocity of almost every primary Black Ops Cold War weapon in Warzone, revealing that some attachments affect other weapons in the same class differently.

While Black Ops Cold War went out of its way to include a statistical breakdown for every weapon and its possible attachments, going so far as to say what type of percentage increase or decrease each attachment provides, Warzone has no such feature.

This means that a lot of experimenting has to be done by the community to find out exactly how much each attachment affects every weapon.

Luckily, CoD YouTuber JGOD has been doing just that and recently uploaded a video breaking down how the bullet velocity for every weapon is changed depending on the barrel you attach to it. The results are pretty fascinating.

Different barrels in Warzone can affect your bullet velocity.

What is bullet velocity in Warzone and why does it matter?

In short, bullet velocity deals with how fast the bullet is traveling and how much of a “drop” it’ll have once it reaches its target. A better bullet velocity means a faster time to reach the target and little-to-no bullet drop, while a worse velocity would take a slower amount of time to reach target and would have a larger amount of bullet drop.

As JGOD points out in his video, this also determines how much of a lead time you’ll need to put in front of your target if they are moving, due to how fast the bullet is going. All in all, it’s an important thing to know when getting into gunfights, especially ones in medium-to-longer ranges.

JGOD experiments and results

For his video, JGOD used all of the primary Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone except for the shotguns, presumably due to their extremely limited range. According to him, he records himself shooting with each barrel, then goes back and checks out how long each shot takes to reach its target, frame by frame, on his recording.

The results of his experiment show that barrels that are even shared by different weapons affect each one in a different way, sometimes within the same class. For example, the Calvary barrel on the Assault Rifles doesn’t seem to do anything, while the same attachment on the LMGs increases the bullet velocity by about 80%.

While the full breakdown of his results can be found here, it seems like the Ranger barrel on ARs, the Calvary barrel on LMGs, the Titanium barrel on Tac Rifles, and the Reinforced Heavy on SMGs all seem to offer up the highest increases to the velocity compared to the others.

Overall, it’s a pretty interesting video and major props go to JGOD for spending the time to actually grab all of the data. Of course, these stats could change in the future with patches and updates but for right now, these seem to be the best offerings for the barrels.

Warzone cheaters brag about using wall-hacks while streaming on Twitch

Published: 18/Jan/2021 0:08 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 0:21

by Brad Norton
A group of Warzone cheaters were caught out ‘aimbotting’ and using wall-hacks while streaming live on Twitch, and the players were gloating the entire time, seemingly not bothered by a potential Activision ban.

Cheating has been one of the most controversial issues in Warzone since the free to play title released in March 2020. Despite constant public backlash, anti-cheat still hasn’t come into effect.

As a result, cheaters and hackers can essentially run wild.

This is exactly what ‘hiddenintcloud’ and his group of cheating friends did. For roughly three hours, they tore through Verdansk while live on Twitch. Viewers could clearly see their hacks in action and the players simply laughed it all off.

“None of us are worried about getting banned right now,” one of them said while dropping into a fresh lobby. “As soon as I get shadowbanned I’ll be on a different account. It won’t take me long.”

They were using multiple cheats all at once. First up was the wall-hack that allowed them to see all sorts of information across the entire battlefield. From outlines of enemy players to labels for loot on the ground, they could see everything.

On top of that, they also had a powerful aimbot doing the heavy lifting for them. Their scopes would instantly lock on to the heads of enemy players. In the blink of an eye, entire squads could be wiped out by their impossible accuracy.

To make matters worse, they had no intention of changing their playstyle anytime soon. Hacks were just a laugh to them due to the lack of any real consequence. If their current account was banned, they would take two minutes on-stream to hop over to a different account. 

Thankfully, Activision Support latched onto our Dexerto Intel tweet showcasing the cheaters. Moments after Activision was made aware of the stream, these players had multiple accounts banned.

Despite this action, hackers have been able to change accounts without punishment for a number of months now. Given that Warzone is free to play, there’s no paywall to combat hackers in any meaningful way. 

In fact, Facebook streamer Boricua Rage recently explained how he lost 80 Warzone accounts in an earlier banwave. Though even still, he has “a buddy who hooks up” fresh accounts to this day.

Twitch streamer swapping Warzone accountsThe cheaters took a few minutes to swap Warzone accounts while live on Twitch.

As Call of Duty League players and Warzone veterans caught wind of the channel, viewership gradually began to rise. Over 350 people were watching them blatantly cheat at one point without any consequence from either Activision or Twitch.

There are no signs of this type of cheating going away anytime soon.

Activision rarely acknowledged hackers outside of the odd banwave. Until Warzone comes with a more sophisticated anti-cheat system that can detect these hacks in an instant, players won’t be deterred.