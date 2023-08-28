Warzone guru exposes instant kill glitch plaguing Ranked Play lobbies

Warzone expert IceManIsaac slammed the devs for not addressing an instant knife kill glitch plaguing Ranked Play matches.

Treyarch has had their hands full when it comes to restricting items in Warzone Ranked Play. Based on community feedback, the devs have already banned one-shot snipers and fire shotguns, along with Cluster Mine and Bomb Drones.

And then, IceManIsaac urged players to flood lobbies with RPGs to show how broken they are. The call-to-action worked as Treyarch banned the RPG-7 and Streal-P. Now the YouTuber is attempting to employ the same mobilization strategy with a knife exploit.

Article continues after ad

Activision Knives have never really been a part of Warzone’s meta.

IceManIsaac slams one-shot knife issue in Warzone

IceManIsaac called out the Warzone devs for not addressing a one-shot knife bug that has allegedly been a problem for weeks. Throwing knives are designed to one-hit down an enemy when struck from the chest up, but meleeing is not supposed to kill enemies in one strike.

Article continues after ad

“There is a bug right now where you can one-shot knife anybody in the game, and it’s been an issue for a while.”

To pull off the exploit, players must aim for an enemy’s upper chest and melee them, and it works even if they have full armor. Warzone pro-Braalik showed off how devastating the bug can be by easily dispatching six players with a knife.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Braalik added: “If this clip ain’t enough to get this fixed, then I don’t know. Please get it out. People are abusing this in ranked as well.”

And to make matters worse, the bug is especially overpowered while fighting within the smoke of a grenade. IceManIsacc explained that firing at a smoke grenade removes aim assist, but players can instead wildly lunge their knife while in the smoke and get easy kills.

Article continues after ad

Other Warzone content creators highlighted the issue as well. OMiT Otter and Flxnked shared clips of taking down entire trios with just knives.

Article continues after ad

Rubbing salt in the wound, Season 5 Reloaded introduces a new melee weapon for players to abuse in Ranked Play and standard lobbies.