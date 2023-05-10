Best Warzone 2.0 Marksman Rifles class loadouts: Attachments, setup, Perks
Marksman Rifles aren’t usually the go-to choice for most players but with their impressive effective range and fantastic TTK, they are often underrated. Here’s our ranking and loadouts of the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 ranked from worst to best.
Marksman Rifles are a series of primarily semi-automatic weapons that sit between Battle Rifles and Sniper Rifles. They aren’t easy to use but offer fantastic TTKs for those that learn how to use them properly.
They are precision weapons that excel at mid to long range and benefit greatly from headshots. Most Markman Rifles are capable of downing an enemy player in Warzone 2 with just three shots. With a large enough magazine that means that it’s possible to wipe an entire squad out without reloading.
Using the right loadout with Marksman Rifles is extremely important as they tend to have significant downsides that can make them hard to use if not accounted for.
Best Warzone 2 Marksman Rifles
8. Lockwood MK2
- Muzzle: Nilsoound 90
- Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic
- Lever: Longhorn Lever
- Ammunition: .45 GVT High Velocity
Although stylish, this cowboy lever action rifle is amongst the worst guns in Warzone 2. Its slow fire rate and low damage per shot does not work well in a battle royale environment. The Lockwood MK2 might be fun to use in multiplayer but is never worth using in Warzone 2.
7. Crossbow
- Arms: SO Momenti
- Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4
- Wire: 28-Strand Cable
- Stock: Speedtrak Echo
The Crossbow is a gimmicky weapon that whilst enjoyable isn’t necessarily a good choice. It has an extremely slow fire rate and can’t kill in one shot against fully plated enemies, even with the explosive bolts equipped. It does have fast handling though and can be fun to use on occasion.
6. SA-B 50
- Muzzle: Polarfire-S
- Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3
- Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4
- Ammunition: .308 High Velocity
- Bolt: FFS ST87 Bolt
Bolt action rifles don’t perform well in Warzone 2 unless they have access to the Explosive Rounds, enabling one shot kills. The SA-B 50 can’t use those rounds and is therefore better suited to quick scoping in multiplayer than it is sniping in Warzone 2.
5. SP-R 208
- Laser: Corio LAZ-44 v3
- Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4
- Magazine: 10 Round Mag
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
The SA-B 50’s bigger brother is marginally better due to its more forgiving damage multipliers and higher bullet velocity. Even so, it suffers from the same problems as the SA-B 50, requiring multiple shots with a slow firing gun to secure a kill.
4. LM-S
- Muzzle: Tempus GH50
- Optic: SZ Recharge-DX
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Magazine: 20 Round Mag
Entering the top half of the list, the LM-S is the first marksman rifle actually worth using in Warzone 2. This semi-auto primary offers the best fire rate in its category as well as well above average handling. It’s a decent choice for those wanting a more aggressive marksman rifle build.
3. TAQ-M
- Muzzle: Tempus GH50
- Barrel: 15.5″ Theta-X13
- Optic: SZ Recharge-DX
- Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity
- Magazine: 20 Round Mag
Where the TAQ-M struggles due to its slower fire rate it makes up for with outstanding handling characteristics and a fast reload. This semi-auto is a great choice for mid-range engagements and for downing multiple players in quick succession.
2. EBR-14
- Muzzle: Tempus GH50
- Barrel: 18″ T300 Barrel
- Optic: SZ Recharge-DX
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Magazine: 20 Round Mag
If it’s a true marksman rifle experience you want, look no further. The EBR-14 is a proper DMR with great handling, a fast recenter speed, and an outstanding TTK. It’s also extremely versatile with it performing well at both mid-range and from afar thanks to its impressive effective range.
1. Tempus Torrent
- Muzzle: Tempus GH50
- Barrel: 12.5″ Rugged ZN
- Optic: SZ Recharge-DX
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Added in Season 2 Reloaded, the Tempus Torrent has remained the best marksman rifle in Warzone 2 since its introduction. Even after it got nerfed, this semi-auto primary offers everything the EBR-14 does but also gains access to an insane 50 Round Drum.
With a magazine that big you’ll never run out of ammo making the Tempus Torrent an excellent choice for ammo efficiency. As an added bonus it also has one of the best fire rates in the category and handling comparable to the LM-S.
That’s all for our best Marksman Rifles in Warzone 2 guide! For more of our Call of Duty coverage, check out these guides below:
