Best Warzone 2.0 Marksman Rifles class loadouts: Attachments, setup, Perks

Marksman Rifles aren’t usually the go-to choice for most players but with their impressive effective range and fantastic TTK, they are often underrated. Here’s our ranking and loadouts of the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 ranked from worst to best.

Marksman Rifles are a series of primarily semi-automatic weapons that sit between Battle Rifles and Sniper Rifles. They aren’t easy to use but offer fantastic TTKs for those that learn how to use them properly.

They are precision weapons that excel at mid to long range and benefit greatly from headshots. Most Markman Rifles are capable of downing an enemy player in Warzone 2 with just three shots. With a large enough magazine that means that it’s possible to wipe an entire squad out without reloading.

Using the right loadout with Marksman Rifles is extremely important as they tend to have significant downsides that can make them hard to use if not accounted for.

Best Warzone 2 Marksman Rifles

8. Lockwood MK2

Activision

Muzzle: Nilsoound 90

Nilsoound 90 Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Lever: Longhorn Lever

Longhorn Lever Ammunition: .45 GVT High Velocity

Although stylish, this cowboy lever action rifle is amongst the worst guns in Warzone 2. Its slow fire rate and low damage per shot does not work well in a battle royale environment. The Lockwood MK2 might be fun to use in multiplayer but is never worth using in Warzone 2.

7. Crossbow

Activision

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Wire: 28-Strand Cable

28-Strand Cable Stock: Speedtrak Echo

The Crossbow is a gimmicky weapon that whilst enjoyable isn’t necessarily a good choice. It has an extremely slow fire rate and can’t kill in one shot against fully plated enemies, even with the explosive bolts equipped. It does have fast handling though and can be fun to use on occasion.

6. SA-B 50

Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition: .308 High Velocity

.308 High Velocity Bolt: FFS ST87 Bolt

Bolt action rifles don’t perform well in Warzone 2 unless they have access to the Explosive Rounds, enabling one shot kills. The SA-B 50 can’t use those rounds and is therefore better suited to quick scoping in multiplayer than it is sniping in Warzone 2.

5. SP-R 208

Activision

Laser: Corio LAZ-44 v3

Corio LAZ-44 v3 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The SA-B 50’s bigger brother is marginally better due to its more forgiving damage multipliers and higher bullet velocity. Even so, it suffers from the same problems as the SA-B 50, requiring multiple shots with a slow firing gun to secure a kill.

4. LM-S

Activision

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Tempus GH50 Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Entering the top half of the list, the LM-S is the first marksman rifle actually worth using in Warzone 2. This semi-auto primary offers the best fire rate in its category as well as well above average handling. It’s a decent choice for those wanting a more aggressive marksman rifle build.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

3. TAQ-M

Activision

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Tempus GH50 Barrel: 15.5″ Theta-X13

15.5″ Theta-X13 Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Ammunition: 6.5mm High Velocity

6.5mm High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Where the TAQ-M struggles due to its slower fire rate it makes up for with outstanding handling characteristics and a fast reload. This semi-auto is a great choice for mid-range engagements and for downing multiple players in quick succession.

2. EBR-14

Activision

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Tempus GH50 Barrel: 18″ T300 Barrel

18″ T300 Barrel Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

If it’s a true marksman rifle experience you want, look no further. The EBR-14 is a proper DMR with great handling, a fast recenter speed, and an outstanding TTK. It’s also extremely versatile with it performing well at both mid-range and from afar thanks to its impressive effective range.

1. Tempus Torrent

Activision

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Barrel: 12.5″ Rugged ZN

Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Added in Season 2 Reloaded, the Tempus Torrent has remained the best marksman rifle in Warzone 2 since its introduction. Even after it got nerfed, this semi-auto primary offers everything the EBR-14 does but also gains access to an insane 50 Round Drum.

With a magazine that big you’ll never run out of ammo making the Tempus Torrent an excellent choice for ammo efficiency. As an added bonus it also has one of the best fire rates in the category and handling comparable to the LM-S.

That’s all for our best Marksman Rifles in Warzone 2 guide! For more of our Call of Duty coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more