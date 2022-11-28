Best Warzone 2.0 LMG class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2.0 brings all of Modern Warfare 2’s LMGS into Al-Mazrah, but which should you be using? Here, we rank every LMG in the battle royale, as of November 24.

LMGs only made the Original Warzone 1 meta on a few occasions, but the class is very viable in Warzone 2. The battle royale’s TTK is extremely fast, making the heavy weapons perfect for shredding through multiple enemies at once.

But, with every single Modern Warfare 2 LMG available to pick from, plenty are struggling to make the call on which they should drop into Al-Mazrah with.

If you’re still playing the original BR, you can check out our list of the best LMGs in Warzone Caldera. If you’ve moved onto the long-awaited sequel, then you’re in the right place to find out exactly which LMGSs you should be using and why.

Right now, LMG players should be using the Vanguard mainly because it features Double Time and Resupply.

We’re ranking them all from worst to best, as well as recommending attachments, perks and more.

6. RAPP H

Activision

Best Rapp H Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Optic : Schlager 3.4X

: Schlager 3.4X Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Stock : MEER Recoil-56 Factory

: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Bad handling, poor accuracy, and coming in as the heaviest weapon in the class prevent the RAPP H from being a viable weapon. Al Mazrah’s open landscape allows players to use heavier weapons more than multiplayer, but the RAPP H is still too slow to justify recommending.

5. HCR 56

Activison

Best HCR 56 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686MM

Bruen Turaco 686MM Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

If you are a fan of quicker LMGs, you will feel right at home using the HCR 56. The weapon boasts a fast ADS speed and reload speed, and a rapid-fire rate . Besides being easier to handle, the HCR doesn’t deal enough damage to recommend using in the current meta.

4. Sakin MG38

Activision

Best Sakin MG38 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: Husher-65 Silencer

Husher-65 Silencer Barrel: 20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20″ Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

More bullets are always good when using an LMG, and the Sakin MG38 has a massive 100-round magazine size. The bulky weapon is great for taking down an entire squad at once, but it doesn’t provide anything else noteworthy. Lackluster time to kill and damage per second hold it back from being usable.

3. 556 Icarus

Activison

Best 556 Icarus Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

This is the first LMG on our list that should be considered a meta weapon in Warzone 2. The 556 Icarus leads all LMGs by 50 seconds with a 370ms ADS speed and offers the best damage per second. You will have to build a loadout to compensate for the weapon’s hard-to-control recoil, but it’s lightweight build, and fast fire rate makes it an excellent Warzone 2 option.

2. RAAL MG

Activison

Best RAAL MG Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino

21″ EXF Rhino Optic: VLK 4.0

VLK 4.0 Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stats would point to the RAAL MG being Warzone 2’s best LMG. The weapon’s damage output and time to kill blows its opposition out of the water. The weapon’s pinpoint accuracy and devastating power more than makeup for the usual downsides of an LMG.

1. RPK

Activision

Best RPK Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Alright, hear us out on this one. The RPK has the worst TTK and damage per second among MW2 LMGs, but we believe it is the most powerful option for Warzone 2. The weapon has the profile of an AR, but packs the same punch of an LMG. You have to try this weapon for yourself to understand how devastating it can be.

That rounds off the best LMGs in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.