Slept-on sniper is Warzone 2’s “best” but no one uses it

If you’re looking for a new sniper to use in Warzone 2, you might want to consider an option that barely anyone uses these days.

Given the size of Warzone’s different maps, snipers have always played a massive role in the Call of Duty battle royale. Sure, they were more powerful in the original Warzone, but they still have a place in Warzone 2.

Most recently, if players are going to run a sniper, they’ve been going with the MCPR-300 and FJX Imperium (Intervention). They’re both powerful and mobile options, so it makes sense that they remain popular.

While the MCPR is the most-used sniper in Warzone right now, it might not actually be the best. That honor goes to one sniper that barely anyone uses these days, even though it was popular in the past.

Best Victus XMR loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4 Ranked

That sniper? It’s the Victus XMR. That’s according to Warzone guru Metaphor, who believes it is definitely the best choice for Ranked play now that one-shot snipers don’t exist there.

“This gun actually does a tonne of damage and one of the best parts about this gun is the amount of damage it does to downed players,” he said. “What you can actually do with this gun, which is different from other snipers, is due to the high damage profile on the weapon to begin with, it actually allows you to kill people that are downed with one shot.”

The YouTuber’s build is slightly different from others, seeing as he uses a short-range scope and laser. Though, the popular Bruen Counter Ops muzzle and .50 Cal High Velocity ammunition attachments remain.

Muzzle: Bruen Counter Ops

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

As noted, barely anyone uses the Victus these days. WZRanked has it with a 0.3% pick rate, so it is going slightly under the radar.

If you start to notice it more in Ranked play, then, don’t be shocked to see people copying Metaphor’s build. It’s pretty spicy.