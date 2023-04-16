Best FJX Imperium Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The FJX Imperium is a great new sniper rifle added to Warzone 2 with Season 3 update. It is capable of one-shotting opponents from afar with a top-tier loadout and luckily for you, we’ve got just the thing, here’s our best FJX Imperium meta setup in Warzone 2.

Introduced in the Warzone 2 Season 3 update, the FJX Imperium is an “anti-personnel, bolt-action Sniper Rifle [that] intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds.”

FJX Imperium quickly became the premium sniper for insta-killing enemies at the launch of Season 3 alongside the MCPR-300 and the Victus XMR at long-distance. Like many guns in the sniper rifle category, the FJX lacks mobility, but it more than makes up for it in sheer power, allowing you to dominate foes on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Here’s the best loadout for the FJX Imperium, including the attachments, Perk Package, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best FJX Imperium Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Tac-Command 19″

Tac-Command 19″ Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Bolt: FJX Blast

For our loadout, we focused on making the FJX capable of one-shooting enemies and increasing its maximum effective range. For starters, equip the Tac-Command 19″ Barrel and the FTAC Reaper muzzle which increases the weapon’s range and bullet velocity.

Along the same lines, the .408 Explosive Ammunition is absolutely essential if you want to instantly down your opponents at the cost of some bullet velocity, making the shot drop much faster over distance.

To help balance out the horrendous ADS time you will likely achieve with this setup we recommend using the VLK LZR 7MW Laser to improve your ADS time a bit for those medium-range “first to the draw wins” engagements.

Lastly, we opted to use the FJX Blast Bolt to give the FJX improved rechambering speed, upping the time between shots so you have a better chance to fire another bullet before you are downed.

Activision The FJX Imperium was added to Warzone 2 in the Season 3 Update.

Best FJX Imperium Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Having Overkill is essential for any Sniper Rifle loadout. It allows you to equip an SMG or AR to provide a short-range option when not holding a sniping angle.

Next, Double Time allows you to use tactical sprint longer, allowing you to reposition in-between shots or to just book it if you are in trouble. On top of that, Fast Hands ensures you’ll be able to quickly switch to your short-range weapon when an enemy catches you off guard.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Ghost, makes you undetectable by UAVs and other equipment, which are very popular in the battle royale.

We round off the setup with the ol’ faithful Frag Grenade for flushing opponents out of cover and Smoke Grenades for breaking the line of sight and hiding from enemies that hold the advantage over you.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2

The FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector C4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the new Black Cell Battle Pass, so can get hold of the gun without purchasing the premium option.

Best FJX Imperium alternatives in Warzone 2

We believe that the Victus XMR offers the best damage in the Sniper Rifle class, trumping even the power newcomer FJX Imperium.

Equipped with devastating damage as well as being simple to control, this sniper is a must-use gun for any sharpshooters out there, it’s definitely the ultimate meta sniper rifle of the meta right now, but that could very well change in the coming weeks.

That’s all for our FJX Imperium loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

