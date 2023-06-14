Best Tempus Razorback Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Longtime COD fans will remember the Razorback SMG from Black Ops 3, but the new Tempus Razorback is a much different animal. In order to maximize the Season 4 AR’s potential, we’ve put together the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone.

Season 4 fundamentally changes gunfights in Warzone by increasing base player health from 100 to 150. With full armor plates, the total combined health equals 300. The update also increased health regeneration time to 7 seconds, up from five.

Infinity Ward explained that this change increases the number of bullets it takes to down an enemy but still gives players a chance to “capitalize on their damage done,” thanks to the delayed regeneration.

Players will need to be more accurate as it takes more shots to down an enemy, and the devs just so happened to add a perfect AR suited to changes made. Let’s jump right into the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone.

Activision New Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare II.

Contents

Best Tempus Razorback Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+0.89, +0.63)

Harbinger D20 (+0.89, +0.63) Barrel: 16″ TANKR-V (+0.40, +0.34)

16″ TANKR-V (+0.40, +0.34) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (-2.13, -1.65)

Aim-OP V4 (-2.13, -1.65) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.64, +0.31)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.64, +0.31) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Our Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone 2 is focused on dominating at mid-range. To achieve this, you’ll want to equip the Harbinger D20 muzzle to enhance recoil control. To improve the AR’s stability, we recommend using the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel to bolster the AR’s kickback.

This added stability makes it simple to land all your shots, and maximize the Razorback’s TTK.

Best Tempus Razorback Warzone class: Perks & equipment

Season 2 removed perk packages. With the freedom to choose any perks in Warzone 2, we recommend using Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

As for equipment, we recommend using a Drill Charge for the lethal category to take care of annoying campers or vehicles. And Smoke Grenades are the perfect tactical selection for rotating in the final few circles.

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in Warzone

To unlock the Tempus Razorback in MW2 and Warzone, you’ll need to reach Sector D13 in your Season 4 Battle Pass.

Thankfully, that section is a free tier, so you won’t need to spend any CoD points to unlock the new weapon. Once you’ve reached the D13 sector, you’ll be able to grab the Tempus Razorback, and it’ll be ready to use.

Best Tempus Razorback alternatives in Warzone

JGOD tested the time-to-kill statistics after the latest health increase and pointed out the HCR 56 as a potential new leader for the long-range meta category.

The HCR 56 boasts an impressive 768 ms TTK at long range and deals 2250 damage per magazine. Make sure to check out our best Warzone HCR 56 Loadout.

That’s all for our Tempus Razorback loadout! For more of our Warzone coverage, check out these guides below:

