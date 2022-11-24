Best HCR 56 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The HCR 56 is a deadly LMG in Warzone 2 that thrives in mid to long-range gunfights, making it a laser beam on Al Mazrah with a meta loadout.

When it comes to picking a weapon in Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and SMGs.

While there are plenty of top-tier guns in these categories, it often means the LMGs get overlooked and pushed to the wayside. However, if you’re looking to dominate your foes at long range and melt enemy health bars with ease, it’s definitely worth testing out one of these bulkier weapons.

One that’s already getting plenty of attention is the HCR 56, a slightly more compact LMG that feels more like an AR.

Article continues after ad

Of course, the HCR 56 comes with an LMG’s trademark firepower and accuracy, making it devastating from a distance with a meta loadout.

Contents

Best HCR 56 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686MM

Bruen Turaco 686MM Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

For starters, you’ll want to equip the Bruen Turaco 686MM barrel and the VX Pineapple underbarrel. These attachments will significantly increase your bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil steadiness, transforming the HCR 56 into a laser at long range. Not only that, but the barrel also offers sound suppression which is key in Al Mazrah.

Following this, make sure to use the Stip-40 Grip and the Bruen TS-30 Comb to bolster the LMG’s kickback even more. This adds an extra level of stability to the gun, making the HCR 56 extremely easy to use, especially during intense gunfights.

Article continues after ad

Finally, round off the loadout with the Schlager 3.4X, a top-tier optic that will allow you to lock onto your foes and land as many bullets as possible.

Activison The HCR 56 performs best in mid to long-range gunfights.

Best HCR 56 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Commando

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

In terms of perk packages, we’ve opted for Commando for the HCR 56 as it suits the weapon’s hard-carry playstyle and will ensure you’re never caught off-guard by foes hidden out of view.

First of all, the bundle offers Scavenger which is essential for ensuring you never run out of ammo during a match. As this LMG can perform at both medium and long-range, you’ll be using a lot of bullets, so having the ability to constantly resupply is always useful.

Article continues after ad

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them longer distances. On top of that, Fast Hands decreases your reload speed and weapon swap times. While this seems like a minor bonus at a glance, it helps to reduce the downsides of a typical bulky LMG.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for the Ultimate, Commando offers High Alert which lets you know if you’ve been spotted by an enemy that’s out of your view. This is perfect for players who want to hard carry on their own and will allow them to escape dangerous situations.

Finally round off the class with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Stun Grenades for clearing enclosed spaces.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the HCR 56 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the HCR 56 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to reach level 20 with the STB 556.

This shouldn’t take you too long at all and luckily, the STB 556 is a powerful weapon on Al Mazrah, especially with a meta build.

Best HCR 56 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the HCR 56 doesn’t fit your style of play, then consider checking out the lethal RPK, an LMG that’s been taking over the meta in the early stages of Warzone 2.

Equipped with a deadly TTK, steady recoil, and a hefty mag size, the RPK is built for beaming opponents from a distance, and with a top-tier build, it’s well worth using in your matches.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our HCR 56 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?