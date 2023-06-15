Best Tempus Razorback Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

The Tempus Razorback is a fully automatic assault rifle added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4. If you’re looking for a top-tier setup to dominate with we’ve got just the thing, here’s our best Tempus Razorback loadout in MW2.

Introduced in Season 4, the Tempus Razorback is a bullpup AR based on the real-world VHS-K2, also known as the Springfield Hellion. This is the first appearance of the Croatian assault rifle in Call of Duty.

The Razorback is a rifle with a high fire rate and great handling, possessing characteristics more commonly seen in SMGs than ARs. Although not the easiest gun to use it’s a fantastic choice for those looking for an assault rifle that compliments a more aggressive playstyle.

Here’s the best loadout for the Tempus Razorback, including the attachments, perks, and equipment to use.

Best Tempus Razorback MW2 Loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: TR Preamble

TR Preamble Rear Grip: ERG-X1

The Tempus Razorback excels when used as an assault rifle-SMG hybrid focusing on close to mid-range engagements. Although it can still be effective at long range there are better ARs to fill that role like the TAQ-56 and ISO Hemlock.

Whilst the Razorback’s recoil is predictable, it is fairly high in magnitude. To lessen recoil and make this AR more manageable it’s recommended to use both the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and ERG-X1 Rear Grip. We prioritize improving vertical recoil as that’s where the Razorback kicks most.

Since this gun is best used aggressively it’s important to not slow down its handling too much. To avoid this we use the Schlager PEQ Box IV laser to improve Aim Down Sights Speed while the TR Preamble stock bumps up both Aim Walking Speed and Sprint Speed with little downside.

To make tracking moving targets easier it’s best to use a good close-range optic like the Cronen Mini Pro. However, the Tempus Razorback’s iron sights aren’t that hard to use so some players may prefer running the 5.56 Armor Piercing rounds to improve bullet penetration instead.

Activision The Tempus Razorback is a great assault rifle in MW2.

Best Tempus Razorback MW2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Shock Stick

Since you’ll want to prioritize taking close to medium-range engagements with the Tempus Razorback it’s important to be able to close the gap on enemies. Double Time is excellent for this as it doubles the duration of tactical sprint letting you move faster for longer.

Bomb Squad is a great choice for your second Base Perk as it provides resistance to most explosives. This is one of the few perks in MW2 that can directly save your life helping you tank a grenade hit or incoming rocket.

For Bonus Perk, Cold-Blooded works well when playing aggressively as it keeps you hidden from pesky killstreaks. This is especially powerful when paired with Ghost, an Ultimate Perk that stops you from showing up on enemy UAVs, perfect for flanking and playing more aggressively.

A Semtex is our choice for lethal equipment as it can be thrown quickly yet has impressive killing potential. For tactical we opt for a Shock Stick to force enemies to retreat or risk emptying their whole magazine giving you the chance to turn an unfavorable gunfight on its head.

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in MW2

The Tempus Razorback can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 by completing Sector D9 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 20 Battle Pass tokens to reach and complete.

Once Season 4 comes to a close the Tempus Razorback will be available through a future in-game challenge.

Best Tempus Razorback alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

Those looking for a gun similar to the Tempus Razorback should consider using the Kastov-74u. Much like the Razorback it’s an AR-SMG hybrid that excels in close to medium-range gunfights.

Alternatively, the M13B is another fast-firing assault rifle that can be extremely forgiving. It’s a good option for players looking for a similar gun to the Razorback that is better suited to long-range.

That’s all for our best Tempus Razorback loadout! For more of our MW2 & Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

