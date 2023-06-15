All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 4 ranked play rewards

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 arrived on Wednesday, June 14, bringing with it a whole host of changes. One of those, for the more competitive player, is the new ranked play rewards, which players can earn through grinding in both multiplayer and battle royale.

Ranked play is available in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone now, with top players grinding to fight for a spot in the Top 250 of both games and everyone from Bronze to Crimson simply looking to work their way up the ladder.

Each season of ranked play brings a number of new rewards, so here’s what you can expect to earn in Season 4.

Warzone 2 rewards

Rank rewards

Rank 5 : ‘Ranked and Reckless’ Vehicle Skin for use with the GMC Hummer EV.

: ‘Ranked and Reckless’ Vehicle Skin for use with the GMC Hummer EV. Rank 10 : ‘Good Sweat’ Emblem

: ‘Good Sweat’ Emblem Rank 15 : ‘Lost Full’ Sticker

: ‘Lost Full’ Sticker Rank 20 : ‘Bot Collector’ Weapon Charm

: ‘Bot Collector’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Hot Drop’ Animated Emblem

‘Hot Drop’ Animated Emblem Rank 30 : ‘Ranked Play Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total.

: ‘Ranked Play Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total. Rank 35 : ‘Bot Patrol’ Sticker

: ‘Bot Patrol’ Sticker Rank 40 : ‘Ranked Demon’ Large Decal

: ‘Ranked Demon’ Large Decal Rank 45 : ‘Frying’ Weapon Charm

: ‘Frying’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: ‘Ranked Veteran’ Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Challenge rewards

Placement Challenges Finish Top 15 25 Times: ‘Cash Out’ Large Decal Finish Top 5 25 Times: Pro Issue Lachman Sub Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Team Wipe’ Weapon Charm

Kill & Assist Challenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 04 Competitor’ Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 04 Ranked Veteran’ Camo



Modern Warfare 2 ranked rewards

Rank rewards

Rank 5 : Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10 : ‘Press F’ Emblem

: ‘Press F’ Emblem Rank 15 : Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint

: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint Rank 20 : ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm

: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm Rank 25 : ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem

: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem Rank 30 : ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.

: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total. Rank 35 : ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal

: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal Rank 40 : Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint Rank 45 : ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm

: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Season rewards

Throughout the season, players can earn the following rewards:

5 Wins : ‘MWII Season 04 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

: ‘MWII Season 04 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins : Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins : ‘Please Rotate’ Weapon Charm

: ‘Please Rotate’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins : ‘Lock it Down’ Large Weapon Decal

: ‘Lock it Down’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins : ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen

: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 04’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Division Skins : Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play: Top 250 : Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold – Iridescent : Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

: Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:

Players in each rank will also earn the following:

Top 250: ‘MWII Season 04 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘MWII Season 04 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent : ‘MWII Season 04 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

: ‘MWII Season 04 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson : ‘MWII Season 04 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

: ‘MWII Season 04 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond : ‘MWII Season 04 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

: ‘MWII Season 04 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum : ‘MWII Season 04 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

: ‘MWII Season 04 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold : ‘MWII Season 04 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

: ‘MWII Season 04 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver : Emblem

: Emblem Bronze : Emblem

: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

With Season 4 clocking in at only 48 days according to the Battle Pass timer, rather than the usual 60 days, you’ll have even less time this season than usual to unlock all of the rewards you want, so be sure not to miss out.