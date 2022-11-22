Best VEL 46 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

The VEL 46 brings the iconic MP7 to Al Mazrah in Warzone 2, and it’s one of the deadliest SMGs the game has to offer. Before you head into a match, you’ll need the best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2, including the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Warzone 2 is finally here, and players have already begun discovering what the meta weapons are in Al Mazrah. Long-range beasts like the RPK are solid options, but you can’t go wrong with an SMG to blow enemies away at short distances.

The VEL 46 is one of Warzone 2’s most devasting close-range weapons and, since it’s the game’s version of the iconic MP7, it’s also one of the most popular choices.

Article continues after ad

We’ve put together the best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2, so you can make the most of this fan-favorite SMG in your next match.

Contents

Best VEL 46 Warzone 2 loadout attachments

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Stock : VEL A-568 Collapsed

: VEL A-568 Collapsed Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel : Edge-47 Grip

: Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Our best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2 is geared around making the SMG more competent at mid-range, without sacrificing its signature mobility. We start with the XTEN RR-40 Muzzle, which offers a vital boost to the bullet velocity and damage range, meaning it’s less likely to get outclassed at a distance.

Next up we’ve gone for the VEL A-568 Collapsed Stock, buffing general movement speed and hip fire control. We’ve paired this with the VLK LZR 7MW for added ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, making the VEL 46 feel as snappy as it does in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

As an SMG, the MP7 does come with a fair bit of recoil, but the Edge-47 Grip will go a long way toward keeping it in check. Last up is 50 Round Mags, ensuring there’s always enough ammo in the tank to deal with multiple enemies at once.

Best VEL 46 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Vanguard

Vanguard Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

The best VEL 46 loadout comes to life when players use an aggressive playstyle, so combining it with the Vanguard Perk Package will help make the most of it. This option gives players the Double Time Perk, increasing their tactical sprint time which pairs nicely with the SMG’s solid mobility.

It also comes with Bomb Squad, to keep players safe from enemy equipment when pushing enemy teams, and Resupply to restore equipment when supplies are running low.

Article continues after ad

In the Ultimate Perk slot is High Alert, which provides a helpful ping on the screen when an enemy you can’t see has their sights on you, giving you valuable time to react.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When it comes to equipment, we recommend using Semtex to cause havoc on teams that are hiding in buildings, and Stun Grenades to gain the edge before moving in for the kill.

How to unlock the VEL 46 in Warzone 2

If you want to give the best VEL 46 loadout a spin, the weapon is unlocked right from the start in Warzone 2.

However, you’ll have to hit Level 4 before the Gunsmith is available and attachments can be swapped out.

Article continues after ad

Best VEL 46 alternatives in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is chocked full of top-quality SMGs, and the Fennec 45 is arguably the pick of the bunch thanks to its blistering TTK.

On the other hand, if you want more bang for your buck, the Expedite 12 Shotgun is a popular choice in the game right now.

For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?