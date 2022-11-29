Best TAQ-M Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The TAQ-M hits like a tank and deserves to be in your rotation of Warzone 2 loadouts. Here are the weapon’s best attachments, perks, and equipment.

The TAQ-M fails to garner the same attention as its TAQ-56 and TAQ-V counterparts, but the underrated marksman rifle truly shines in Warzone 2. Al Mazrah’s expansive desert landscape provides the perfect playground for long-range engagements.

You would think that would play right into the hands of sniper rifle users, but Warzone 2 players demanded a buff to fix the underpowered rifles. The battle royale’s fast TTK and reliance on mobile weapons actually favor marksman rifles, and we have just the weapon for you.

Article continues after ad

The TAQ-M is accurate, strong, and easy to use with the right attachments. The marksman rifle boasts an impressive 243ms TTK speed and 345 damage per second. It is also tied with the popular EBR-14 for class-best ADS speed.

Without further ado, let’s jump into everything you need to know about the TAQ-M.

Contents

Best TAQ-M Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Stock: TV Ballast Stock

TV Ballast Stock Underbarrel: Demo IMP-44 Grip

Demo IMP-44 Grip Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Our loadout aims to maximize the weapon’s ability in mid-range and long-range firefights without sacrificing too much mobility. First off, the TV Ballast Stock increases sprint speed and ADS speed. The Demo IMP-44 Grip improves aiming stability and recoil stabilization.

Weapon sway in Warzone 2 feels more aggressive than in other battle royale titles, so it’s important to improve recoil stabilization wherever you can. The FSS Combat Grip improves recoil control, making the weapon even more lethal in long-range fights. We recommend using a 15-round Mag to avoid constantly having to reload.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the FSS OLE-V Laser allows you to ADS faster, as well as stabilizes your aim, which we mentioned earlier as being a key focal point of this loadout.

Activision The TAQ-M is an underrated beast in Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-M Warzone 2 perks & equipment

Perk Package: Scout

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex Grenade

Semtex Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

The scout perk package was perfectly crafted for marksman rifle loadouts. Sniper rounds can be hard to come by while looting on Al Mazrah, so the Scavenger perk replenishes ammo on dead enemies.

Strong Arm comes in handy if you are getting pushed while holding a sniping angle or attempting to push players out of cover. The perk allows you to throw equipment items further and see where they will land.

Article continues after ad

Using a marksman rifle requires pinpoint accuracy. Focus reduces flinch when aiming down sights and extends hold breath duration, allowing players to line up a difficult shot better.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ghost will help you stay off the mini-map in the final circle, as enemies will use heartbeat sensors to find you.

Finally, rounding off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing encloses spaces.

How to unlock the TAQ-M in Warzone 2

To unlock the TAQ-M marksman rifle, you’ll first need to get to player level 19. Then, you’ll unlock the TAQ-56 assault rifle. Use that until it gets to level 20, and you will unlock the TAQ-M.

Article continues after ad

With a few XP tokens or a couple of successful Warzone 2 games, you should be well on your way to unlocking the TAQ-M.

Best TAQ-M alternatives in Warzone 2

If you are a fan of the classic SCAR-H, you will feel right at home using the TAQ-V. The powerful battle rifle is fully automatic, making it play like a heavier-hitting AR, and that’s exactly the type of firepower needed in Warzone 2.

The TAQ-V’s lethal 7.62mm rounds easily tear through squads, and we recommend giving it a go if the TAQ-M isn’t cutting it for you.

Now that you have the best TAQ-M loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?