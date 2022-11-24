Warzone 2 players demand sniper buffs to fix underpowered rifles

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2.0 has been out for some time now, and one key complaint that many players have had is around sniper rifles, demanding they be buffed to make them more viable in the battle royale sequel.

Since Warzone 2 dropped on November 16, players have spent a lot of time leveling up their weapons, figuring out the meta, and working out the best way to play across Al Mazrah.

While weapons such as the RPK, Fennec 45, and Taq 56 have quickly made their marks on the Warzone 2.0 meta, there’s one weapon class that have failed to make much of an impact entirely: the sniper rifles.

While once upon a time, players were desperately calling for sniper and marksman rifles to be nerfed in Verdansk, now the opposite is ringing true in Al Mazrah.

Warzone sniper rifle buff?

All across social media ever since the game launched, players have been demanding that snipers are buffed to make them more usable in the game, as some of them fail to one-shot enemies even with a headshot.

Some have argued that they’re fine with marksman rifles taking more than one shot, but not .50 cal snipers.

Finally, this Reddit post from Bigcarts addressed the same issue, picking up a lot of steam from frustrated players, baffled at how certain guns, such as the Fennec, can melt opponents so quickly, while sniper rifles barely make a dent on fully-plated opponents.

Evidently, there is a huge demand for snipers to be buffed in Warzone 2.0, but whether developers Infinity Ward decide to actually make significant changes remains to be seen.