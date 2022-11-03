Best RPK Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The RPK is one of Modern Warfare 2’s best LMGs, especially with the right loadout. Here’s the best RPK loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, perks, and equipment.

LMGs have failed to garner proper attention in most CoD titles. The UGM-8 had a brief run as one of Warzone’s best weapons, but it’s not often we see the class dominate for long. The tides may be changing in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

CoD YouTuber JGOD predicted the RAAL MG will be the best fully automatic weapon in Warzone 2, marking a massive victory for the LMG class. The RAAL MG may be the early favorite, but the RPK could be equally as devastating in the right hands.

If you want to shred through enemies extremely fast with the RPK in Modern Warfare 2, then you need our best loadout for the weapon.

Best RPK MW2 loadout

Barrel: TAC 596 Barrel

TAC 596 Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Corio LAZ-44 V3 Ammunition: .762 High Velocity

.762 High Velocity Optic: XRK On-Point Optic

XRK On-Point Optic Receiver: RPK

The best RPK loadout in the game starts off with the TAC 596 Barrel, as it gives you more damage range, movement speed, and bullet velocity at the cost of aim-down speed. Fortunately, the Corio Laz-44 V3 laser increases aim-down-sight speed and recoil stability to help offset the penalty.

The Iron sights may be more than satisfactory if you trust your aim, but it doesn’t hurt throwing on the XRK On-Point optic for more precise aiming. Pairing well with the optic, the FSS Sharkfin 90 increases aiming idle stability without any penalties.

For the cherry on top, the .762 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity making the LMG even deadlier in mid and long-range engagements.

Best RPK Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

Combining Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened transforms your Operator into a juggernaut. Bomb Squad reduces damage from explosives, while Battle Hardened essentially nullifies the impact from tactical grenades.

LMGs struggle with slow reload teams, so Fast Hands giving you a faster reload time should help time in close call situations. Quick Fix is an underrated Ultimate Perk that regenerates health for every kill or for holding objectives.

Drill Charges can pierce straight through walls to take out unsuspecting campers, and getting a quick boost of health from a Stim always comes in handy while in a crunch.

How to unlock the RPK in MW2

In order to get your hands on this excellent LMG in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to first rank up to level 23, unlocking the Kastov 762. From there you need to reach level 16 on the Kastov 762, and you should unlock the RPK Reciever after doing this!

Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith has thrown some players for a loop, but once you understand the formula, understanding how to unlock weapons becomes easy.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

Rank up to Level 23 Use the Kastov 762 until it reaches Level 16 You can now equip the RPK Reciever

Alternative to the RPK Modern Warfare 2 loadout

We mentioned it earlier, but if you are not enjoying the RPK, you should consider giving the RAAL MG a spin. The hard-hitting LMG obliterates enemies at long range and has an easy-to-manage recoil.

The RAAL MG is a two to three-shot kill at any range, and its large magazine size is perfect for dealing with enemies in MW2’s 32v32 mode or eventually using it against squads in Warzone 2.

