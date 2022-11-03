JGOD makes early call on best Warzone 2 loadout from MW2 weapons

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

We are still two weeks away from getting our hands on Warzone 2, but CoD YouTuber JGOD already has a prediction for the game’s best gun.

Warzone 2 releases on November 16. In the meantime, players can prepare by leveling up all 51 Modern Warfare 2 weapons. Make sure to check our guide on how to rank up fast in MW2 if you are struggling.

Progression does not carry over from the original Warzone, meaning it’s time to discover a new meta for Warzone 2. We already have a slight idea of MW2’s best weapons after one week, but there is still a lot that can change.

JGOD reached the max level on every MW2 weapon and crowned the RAAL MG as the best potential fully automatic Warzone 2 weapon.

Activision The RAAL MG was an ok LMG option in Warzone but never fully became a meta weapon.

JGOD predicts RAAL MG will be best Warzone 2 weapon

JGOD discussed the top 10 guns in Modern Warfare 2 and claimed the RAAL MG “will be the most dominant fully automatic when Warzone 2 comes out if nothing changes.”

He argued that the deadly LMG takes two to three shots at any range to kill and is easy to use.

The YouTuber went into the firing range and quickly dispatched all three test dummies with just 11 bullets using the RAAL. He argued that the LMG would dominate at range, unlike any other weapon in MW2.

JGOD recommended, “if you haven’t unlocked this thing, I would spend some time unlocking this because this thing will be way too powerful once the full Warzone 2 map drops.”

Here is JGOD’s full RAAL MG loadout:

Muzzle: AP-390 Flash Hider

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Ammunition: .33 Mag High Velocity

You can level up the weapons in MW2 against bots or real players, so boot up an Invasion match and start leveling up the RAAL before Warzone 2 comes out.