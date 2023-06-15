Best ISO 45 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

The ISO 45 is a fully automatic submachine gun added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4. If you’re looking for a top-tier setup to dominate with this SMG we’ve got just the thing, here’s our best ISO 45 loadout in MW2.

Introduced in Season 4, the ISO 45 is a submachine gun based on the real-world B&T APC-45 PRO, a Swiss firearm making its debut in Call of Duty. Although similar this new SMG should not be confused with MW19’s Striker 45 or the original MW2’s iconic UMP-45.

The ISO 45 is an SMG with a high fire rate and impressive stopping power. It’s a traditional submachine gun that excels at close range but can still hold its own at medium range. It compliments aggressive playstyles well and is statistically one of the best guns in its class.

Here’s the best loadout for the ISO 45, including the attachments, perks, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best ISO 45 MW2 Loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Ammunition: .45 Auto Armor Piercing

Rear Grip: A30 Stout

Unusually for an SMG, the ISO 45 has a lot of vertical recoil which can make it hard to keep on target. To fix this it’s recommended to use both the Lockshot KT85 Muzzle and A30 Stout Rear Grip. Although our priority is improving vertical recoil, this combination does also reduce side-to-side bounce.

With this being a submachine gun handling is extremely important. A slow SMG may as well not be an SMG at all. To keep its aim down sights time as fast as possible it’s best to use the Accu-Shot 5mW Laser. Those who don’t like playing with a visible laser should instead use the 1mW Quick Fire Laser.

Another great attachment to use for weapon handling is the Demo Fade Tac Stock. This improves Aim Walking Speed and Sprint Speed with little downside. Increasing our Aim Walking Speed is especially useful as the strafe speeds in MW2 are on the slower side when compared to other CoD games.

Finally, the .45 Auto Armor Piercing rounds are useful as they give the ISO 45 the ability to shoot through certain surfaces. If that’s not a priority then use a close-range optic of choice or even consider the surprisingly strong 12 Round Mag that converts the ISO 45 into a semi-auto weapon.

Activision The ISO 45 is a wonderful SMG in MW2, offering some of the best stats in the category.

Best ISO 45 MW2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Double Time is an amazing choice for the first Base Perk slot as it doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint. This lets you run faster for longer which is perfect on a close-range weapon as you’ll moving around the map constantly.

To avoid getting caught out while moving Tracker is a great second Base Perk. It reveals the footprints of nearby enemies making it easier to figure out where they are when hunting them down.

For the Bonus Perk, Cold-Blooded is fantastic as it hides you from appearing or being identified by enemy killstreaks. There’s nothing worse than having a good run ended due to an enemy VTOL or Chopper Gunner and Cold-Blooded is the best counter to that.

It partners well with Ghost which is an Ultimate Perk that keeps you off enemy UAVs. It’s difficult to move around the map when enemies know where you are so this is a must for playing aggressively.

For equipment, we recommended using the old-school combo of a Frag Grenade and a Flash Grenade. Frags are excellent as they can be cooked to explode so quickly that enemies can’t get avoid them while Flash Grenades blind opponents often handing you a free kill if utilized correctly.

How to unlock the ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2

The ISO 45 can be unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 by completing Sector D4 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 15 Battle Pass tokens to reach and complete.

Once Season 4 comes to a close the ISO 45 will be available through a future in-game challenge.

Best ISO 45 alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

The best alternative SMG to the ISO 45 is the Fennec 45. Both are fast-firing submachine guns that chamber .45 caliber rounds and have devastating TTKs up close.

Those that enjoy using the ISO’s semi-auto setup should consider trying out the FTAC Recon which is another excellent semi-auto weapon that excels in close to medium-range gunfights.

That’s all for our best ISO 45 loadout! For more of our MW2 & Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

