MW2 LMG outguns meta Holger 26 with one of Warzone’s best TTKs

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most popular LMGs actually has one of the best TTKs in Warzone again thanks to a buff in the new Season 4 Reloaded update.

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has seen some big tweaks made to the battle royale. The iconic KAR98K has had its aim assist properties changed, leading to a massive shake-up in the meta.

That mid-season update also showed some love to LMGs from both MW3 and the previous game, Modern Warfare 2, with a few of their mid-range damage profiles being increased, and others having shot modifiers also buffed.

Modern Warfare 2’s Rapp H falls into the latter half, with its leg modifier being increased to 1x, up from .95x. And, according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, the LMG has one of the best TTKs in the game.

“The Rapp H from MW2 stands out as the true best TTK choice. In its mid-range, it is average, but beyond 36 meters it starts to pull away and pull away,” he said in his July 1 video, noting that the LMG has a TTK of around 898 ms even at 60 meters. “This thing has a ridiculously fast TTK while also being relatively easy to use as well.”

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Magazine: 100-round mag

Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

Obviously, being an MW2 gun, the Raap carries a few issues with visual clutter and there is a lack of attachment, but according to the YouTuber it “melts” even more than popular meta options such as the BP50 and Holger 26.

As per WZRanked stats, the Rapp is still being pretty overlooked, clocking in as the 50th most popular gun right now. However, it is clear that needs to change – and change fast.