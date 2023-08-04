Best FR Avancer Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup
The FR Avancer has arrived to shake up the multiplayer meta, introducing an accurate yet fast-firing AR to MW2. To help you get the most out of this weapon we’ve put together this best FR Avancer loadout guide for Modern Warfare 2.
First introduced in Season 5, the FR Avancer is a bullpup assault rifle based on the real-world FAMAS. More specifically, the FÉLIN, a modified FAMAS used by the French military. This is the same firearm that Black Ops Cold War’s FFAR 1 was based on.
Unlike its more recognizable cousin, the FR Avancer is a full-auto weapon with an extremely high fire rate as opposed to a burst rifle. Its raw damage is nothing special but its low recoil and high fire rate make it an easy AR to get value from.
To get the most out of the FR Avancer you’ll want to have the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout possible for multiplayer, and thankfully we’ve got you covered.
Contents
- Best FR Avancer MW2 Loadout
- Best FR Avancer MW2 class: Perks & Equipment
- How to unlock the FR Avancer in MW2
- Best FR Avancer alternatives in Modern Warfare 2
Best FR Avancer MW2 Loadout
- Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290
- Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
For the most part, the FR Avancer is a standard fast-firing assault rifle that handles similarly to most other ARs. To take advantage of its strengths it’s best to optimize the Avancer for accuracy while making sure to not hurt its handling too much.
Since the FR Avancer’s recoil is almost exclusively vertical the XTEN Ported 290 muzzle is the most impactful attachment. Couple that with the Edge-47 Grip underbarrel and you’ll have a laser-accurate gun that’s remarkably easy to use.
While extended magazines are generally not recommended for multiplayer the Avancer’s default 25 rounds can be difficult to play around. Given how small the handling penalty is for running the 45 Round Mag we think the value of 20 additional rounds outweighs the cons.
The other attachments are largely personal preference but a clear close to medium-range optic like the Cronen Mini Pro can help keep your aim on target. Equally, the Schlager PEQ Box IV isn’t a must-have but there’s no harm in improving ADS speed where possible.
Best FR Avancer MW2 class: Perks & Equipment
- Base Perk 1: Double Time
- Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
- Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade
- Tactical Equipment: Snapshot Grenade
Double Time is a fantastic choice for your first Base Perk as it speeds up how fast you can move around the map, perfect for playing more aggressively. We recommend partnering that with Bomb Squad which will let you survive most incoming equipment and explosives.
For Bonus Perk, Fast Hands is a good choice with the FR Avancer. This assault rifle doesn’t have the fastest reload in the world so speeding it up is a good idea to minimize the chance of you getting caught out mid-reload.
As usual, Ghost is the best Ultimate Perk in Modern Warfare 2. Being able to stay off the radar while enemies spam UAVs is a must to avoid getting farmed when your team is on the back foot.
You may want to tweak equipment depending on what you like using but a Frag Grenade is always a solid choice. They can be cooked to explode at the perfect moment and even kill through Bomb Squad if timed right. A Snapshot Grenade works well with this to scout areas for enemies beforehand.
How to unlock the FR Avancer in MW2
To unlock the FR Avancer you’ll need to complete Sector E8 of the Season 5 Battle Pass. This will take a minimum of 25 Battle Pass Tokens to reach and finish.
Players can expect an in-game challenge to be added beyond Season 5 that will let you unlock the FR Avancer once the Battle Pass has expired.
Best FR Avancer alternatives in Modern Warfare 2
The M13B is another fast-firing assault rifle that excels in accuracy at the cost of raw damage. It isn’t necessarily the multiplayer meta but some players swear by its overall feel.
Alternatively, the Lachmann 556 is a more meta option that doesn’t fire quite as quickly but has a competitive time to kill and is equally easy to use.
That’s all for our FR Avancer loadout! For more of Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:
