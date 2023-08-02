All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 5 update

Warzone 2 Season 5 is finally here and the devs have made a whole host of changes to the weapon pool. Here’s every buff and nerf affecting Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Over the last few months, the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 devs have really shaken up the battle royale’s meta with a few rounds of weapon balancing and changes.

At the start of Season 4, the Cronen Squall was hit with a bit of a nerf, but has remained the go-to weapon for maybe despite subsequent changes in Season 4 Reloaded and other updates. Despite that, the meta has been in a healthy position for a few weeks, with many different weapons being viable across the board.

Now, with the start of Season 5, the devs have shaken things up once again. The FR Avancer, the M13C AR, and Carrack .300 sniper are all being introduced as new weapons while pre-existing meta guns like the Squall and Lachmann Sub being hit with sizable nerfs.

All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 5

That’s right, the two top guns in the meta have been hit with nerfs in the Season 5 update following their dominace throughout both Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded. As noted, its another start of season nerf for the Squall, so it remains to be seen if this one finally knocks it off its perch.

On top of that, the HCR 56 has also been targeted for a change with it’s limb damage multiplier being decreased. It wasn’t a completely meta weapon last season, but had gotten a bit of shine.

However, on the other side of things, the likes of the Chimera, M13B, and MX9 have all been given a bit of a buff. These weapons have all been there and thereabouts in the meta recently and should, theoretically, be catapulted into increased usage.

Activison The MX9 should be back in the meta after the changes.

As Season 5 rolls on, and we get a Season 5 Reloaded update, there will be further updates to the weapon pool that should shake things up. But, for now, these are the major changes.

You can find the complete range of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 below.

Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 5

Light Machine Guns

RAPP H Increased semi auto Damage Reduced semi auto rate of fire



The following weapon changes are applicable to Warzone only. While we are generally pleased with the state of Weapon balance in Warzone, our work is never done. Internal data has shown that the Cronen Squall is still performing better than we would like–enough so that it would restrict the pool of viable Weapons. Our main focus of these changes is and always will be to broaden gameplay options at every level of play. Not all Weapons have the potential to sit atop the charts–and that is okay. As long as those Weapons enable a playstyle or have a niche in which they can thrive, that is our goal. Below you will find changes that aim to level the playing field between some of the top and bottom performers.

Assault Rifles

Chimera Close-mid Damage increased



M13B Headshot Multiplier increased



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Maximum Damage decreased Minimum Damage increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



Light Machine Guns

HCR 56 Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



RAAL MG Headshot Multiplier increased



Submachine Guns

MX9 Close-mid Damage increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



Minibak Damage step added at mid-far range Minimum Damage decreased Headshot Multiplier increased



Lachmann Sub Maximum Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



VEL-46 Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



BAS-P Maximum Damage Range increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



Fennec 45 Maximum Damage increased

