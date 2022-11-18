Best Expedite 12 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The Expedite 12 Shotgun packs a nasty punch in MW2 and is set to be a go-to pick in Warzone 2. Here are the best attachments, Perks, and equipment to pair with this underrated gem.

Warzone 2 emphasizes medium to long-range engagements, but a short-range weapon makes clearing out buildings and dealing with the final circle a breeze.

Most players look at SMGs first, but the Shotgun class never gets its proper flowers in Warzone. AL Mazrah’s dense villages and city buildings provide the perfect tight quarters for using a Shotgun, and we have the just loadout for you.

The semi-automatic Expedite 12 Shotgun deals a whopping 300 damage per shot up close with the right attachments. The weapon also boasts impressive recoil control, making it an easy-to-use Shotgun.

To achieve its full potential, the Expedite 12 needs the best attachments equipped, and luckily, we’ve got you covered

Contents

Best Expedite 12 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Resonance Stock Collapsed Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

The Expedite 12 has the potential to take Warzone 2’s throne of best Shotgun. The weapon shreds through armor plates and is extremely easy to pick up without too much gun skill. Our loadout focuses on making the deadly Shotgun viable at range, while also improving mobility and fire rate.

The Bryson Choke Muzzle tightens the Expedite 12’s bullet spread, making it easier to hit enemies further away. Next up, the Schlager ULO-66 Laser and FTAC Ripper 56 boost hip-fire accuracy and recoil control without too many tradeoffs.

We highly recommend using the Expedite L-Bolt, as it increases the weapon’s fire rate, allowing you take on multiple enemies at once. The Resonance Stock Collapsed Stock exponentially improves mobility if you are a running and gunning fan.

Activision The Expedite 12 may very well be the best Shotgun in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Expedite 12 Warzone class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Overkill is essential for any Shotgun loadout. It allows you to equip a Sniper Rifle or AR to provide a long-range support option when not fighting up close.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

How to unlock the Expedite 12 in Warzone 2

Getting this gun unlocked is fairly simple, with the weapon being unlocked at Level 9. After a few games, you’ll have this weapon in hand.

Best Expedite 12 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Expedite 12 doesn’t quite live up to your expectations, we recommend trying out the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle.

The devastating Rifle dominates in MW2 multiplayer, and it packs the same punch in Warzone 2.

