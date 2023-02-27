Best Warzone 2.0 Shotgun class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Shotguns pack a walloping punch yet consistently fly under the radar in Warzone 2. The class is perfect for clearing out buildings or making aggressive pushers, but which are the best? Here’s every shotgun ranked from worst to best.

SMGs and akimbo pistols have dominated Warzone 2’s meta. Akimbo pistols fell out of relevancy after the Season 1 Reloaded update, and on February 24, a balancing patch finally nerfed the Fennec 45 into oblivion. The Lachmann Sub (MP5) emerged as everyone’s favorite new short-range option, but the door is wide open for other challengers.

Season 2 introduced Warzone 2’s first Resurgence map, Ashika Island. While Al Mazrah’s expansive desert environment hurts shotguns’ viability, Ashika Island perfectly suits up close and personal engagements.

Article continues after ad

If you’re still playing the original BR, you can check out the best shotguns in Warzone Caldera here. If you’ve moved onto the long-awaited sequel, you’re in the right place to find out exactly which Warzone 2 shotguns you should use and why.

We’re ranking them all from worst to best and giving you the strongest meta loadout for each. The first number represents the Y axis, and the second corresponds with the X axis for the weapon tuning.

5. Bryson 800

Activision

Muzzle: Bryson Choke (+0.07, +0.28)

Bryson Choke (+0.07, +0.28) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: XTEN Ripcord Stock (-2.19, -2.09)

XTEN Ripcord Stock (-2.19, -2.09) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.70, +0.31)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.70, +0.31) Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump (+0.10, -0.16)

The Bryson 800 deals plenty of damage in close-range engagements, but a slow fire rate and reload time keep the weapon from being viable in Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

Dragon’sood 300

Activision

Muzzle: Sakin DB 107 (-0.95, 0.00)

Sakin DB 107 (-0.95, 0.00) Barrel: 11″ Bryson Special (-0.36,”+0.40)

11″ Bryson Special (-0.36,”+0.40) Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath (+0.70, -3.60)

Fans of Modern Warfare 2019 will be familiar with the Lockwood 300. The weapon was an absolute nuisance, but it’s a different story in Warzone 2. Shotguns don’t one-shot-kill fully armored players, so a painstakingly slow reload speed makes this a weapon to avoid.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

3. Bryson 890

Activision

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: 18″ Demo Firewall (+0.31, +0.37)

18″ Demo Firewall (+0.31, +0.37) Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Guard: Demo Dropzone Pump (0.00, -0.17)

If you like the Bryson 800 but can’t overcome its shortcomings, the Bryson 890 is a better version. The weapon has a detachable magazine, which makes reloading faster, but we don’t suggest choosing this weapon over other options.

2. Expedite 12

Activision

Barrel: 18.5″ Battlemaster (+0.26, +0.40)

18.5″ Battlemaster (+0.26, +0.40) Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: Bryson Reverb-55 Stock (-2.84, +1.47)

Bryson Reverb-55 Stock (-2.84, +1.47) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.67, -0.32)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.67, -0.32) Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

Recoil can be a slight issue while using the Expedite 12, but if you are able to control your shots, the Expedite 12 is an excellent close-range option. The semi-automatic shotgun fires faster than its pump action counterparts, yet it still deals enough damage to be extremely viable in most short engagements.

Article continues after ad

1. KV Broadside

Activison

Barrel: Gunner D20 (0.00, +0.34)

Gunner D20 (0.00, +0.34) Bolt : Dashbolt 60

: Dashbolt 60 Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Ammunition: 12 Guage Dragon’s Breath (+0.50, 0.00)

12 Guage Dragon’s Breath (+0.50, 0.00) Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

Season 2 introduced the KV Broadside, which is far and away the best shotgun in Warzone 2. YouTuber JGOD broke down Warzone 2’s best close-ranged weapons and explained why the Broadisde is “broken.”

The shotgun can two-shot killing enemies thanks to Dragon’s Breath rounds, and its sub 300 ms TTK is one of the best for any weapon.

That rounds off the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.