Best Expedite 12 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The Expedite 12 is a great all-rounder Shotgun, and a good starting point for the weapon class. Here’s the best Expedite 12 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, perks, and equipment.

With Overkill being such a common perk in Modern Warfare 2, Shotguns have been relegated to being a secondary weapon for tight situations. But, with the right setup, the Expedite 12 can function as a consistent primary weapon.

Wide-open maps like Taraq aren’t exactly tailored to running a Shotgun as your main weapon, but, for those who know how to keep to tighter, more confined spaces on the map and wait for the right moment, Shotguns can outtrade any weapon at close-range.

The Expedite 12 may not have the same one-shot potential as other Shotguns in the class, but it can still get you that one-shot kill if you’re close enough. And having a semi-automatic rate of fire gives this weapon a much larger margin for error than its contemporaries.

Best Expedite 12 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: XTEN Modified Choke

XTEN Modified Choke Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Barrel: 18.5″ Emperor Barrel

18.5″ Emperor Barrel Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

STOVL Tac Laser Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

To be clear, the Expedite 12 does benefit from aiming down sights. However, this weapon stands out because of its hipfire accuracy. And, seeing as almost every single attachment in MW2 reduces ADS speed, our loadout forgoes the usual limitations of sticking attachments to attachments that keep ADS speed manageable.

The XTEN Modified Choke adds some much-needed range and makes it much more likely for you to get a one-shot kill. The STOVL Tac Laser increases hipfire accuracy without giving away your position, making it ideal for close-quarters fights. Meanwhile, the Expedite L-Bolt increases your fire rate, making it more likely you’ll be able to get an additional shot downrange during intense gunfights.

Walking speed is essential to maintain with a Shotgun considering how important shooting first is with this weapon class, so the Schlager Tango and 18.5″ Emperor Barrel keep your movement speed high without losing much and having a barrel attachment will allow you to tune the weapon for some extra damage range.

Best Expedite 12 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Lethal: Thermite/Molotov

Thermite/Molotov Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

The perks in this class are all about staying mobile and on the move. Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened make it so that players’ Tactical and Lethal options are much less effective for flushing you out of buildings and stopping you in your tracks. Fast Hands is a must with the reduced 5-round capacity because of the 18.5″ Emperor Barrel, and Quick Fix‘s health regen keeps you in the fight.

Our class setup will assume that you’re running the Expedite 12 as a primary weapon. In the case of using Overkill to run this gun as a secondary, run that perk instead of Bomb Squad and take your primary weapon of choice.

Your Lethal and Tactical options are both meant to create space and zone people away. While running Lethal options like Frag or Semtex grenades is totally possible, those going for camo challenges and quad feeds with this rapid-fire Shotgun will benefit from area denial.

Thermites and Molotovs have pretty much the same function with different applications, but the choice between Smokes and Stuns is up to what you want to do. Stuns help for breaching rooms and being aggressive, while Smokes help with getting across large spaces or cutting off a long-range sightline and forcing opponents to come to you.

How to unlock the Expedite 12 in Modern Warfare 2

Getting this gun unlocked is fairly simple, with the weapon platform being unlocked at Level 9. After a few games, you’ll have this weapon in-hand.

Alternatives to the Expedite 12

The Expedite 12 is a great way to get used to using Shotguns in MW2 due to its forgiving fire rate, but it doesn’t have the same one-shot punch as the Bryson 800 and 890 Shotguns, nor does it have the same rapid-fire potential as the double-barreled Lockwood 300.

Thus, the Expedite 12 is the most forgiving of the bunch but lacks lethality by comparison. This makes it the best secondary option out of all the Shotguns if you’re running it with Overkill since it only does well at very close range, but other Shotguns lend themselves a bit better to being primary weapons.

