Best EBR-14 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The EBR-14 is an immensely powerful marksmen rifle in Warzone 2 that deletes enemies at long range with the correct attachments, luckily we’ve got a meta loadout for the weapon that maximizes its damage.

While devastating close-range damage in Warzone 2 can be achieved using weapons like the Fennec 45, Lachmann Sub, and Minibak, picking off opponents from afar is just as important.

However, selecting a sniper or marksmen rifle out of the countless options is a tough task, but there’s one that’s standing out from the crowd in the current meta, and that’s the EBR-14.

This semi-automatic long-range rifle can delete foes with its impressive damage output, making it ideal for racking up kills on Al Mazrah.

Despite this, to transform the weapon into a top-tier threat, you need to choose the correct attachments and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best EBR-14 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Husher-65 Silencer

Husher-65 Silencer Barrel: 22″ Boremaster

22″ Boremaster Optic: FTAC Charlie7

FTAC Charlie7 Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

For starters, you’ll want to equip the EBR-14 with the Husher-65 Silencer muzzle and the 22″ Boremaster barrel in Warzone 2. Both these options significantly increase the rifle’s bullet velocity and increase recoil smoothness, giving it the perfect combination of damage and stability.

Next up, you’ll want to use the FTAC Ripper 56 to bolster the EBR-14’s kickback even more, allowing you to land as many shots as possible on your intended targets. This in conjunction with the FTAC Charlie7 optic gives you a clear sightline on your foes and allows you to lock onto opponents at long range.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 20-Round Mag so you’re never limited on ammo and as the EBR-14 has a relatively fast fire rate, the extra bullets make it possible to wipe out an entire squad.

Activison The EBR-14 deletes opponents at long range.

Best EBR-14 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

While the Recon perk package is definitely a great choice for the EBR-14, we prefer Weapon Specialist due to the Overkill bonus, which adds a huge amount of versatility to the loadout.

As mentioned above, this bundle includes Overkill which is essential when using a primary that solely is built for long-range. The ability to run a second primary allows you to equip a close-quarter SMG or sniper support-style weapon, ensuring you’re prepared for any gunfight, no matter the scenario.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and launch them further. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the setup with a Grenade for flushing opponents out of cover and a Stun Grenade for clearing out buildings and campers.

How to unlock the EBR-14 in Warzone 2

Luckily, the EBR-14 is unlocked automatically in Warzone 2 so you can start using this powerful rifle immediately in Al Mazrah.

Best EBR-14 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the EBR-14 doesn’t fit your style of play, consider picking up the SP-R 208, another rifle that’s making waves on Al Mazrah.

Capable of wiping out enemies with ease at long range, it’s definitely another top-tier contender, so check out our dedicated loadout guide to maximize its damage.

That’s all for our EBR-14 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

