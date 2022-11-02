Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 2: Aim assist, sensitivity, more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Knowing the best aim assist and controller settings in Modern Warfare 2 could make the difference in winning or losing a gunfight. Here are all of MW2’s best settings to take your game to the next level.

For grizzled CoD veterans and newcomers alike, knowing what controller settings to use is overwhelming. It doesn’t help that each Call of Duty game plays slightly differently, requiring playstyle adjustments.

Most of these settings come down to personal preference, but we’ve highlighted some of the best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings. Use the information below to get a leg up on the game’s fierce competition.

Activison Make sure to try out all the settings in a private match before jumping into the real thing.

Contents

Best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings

Inputs

Button Layout Preset: Tactical Flipped

Tactical Flipped Flip L1/L2 with L2/R2: On

On Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect (PS5): Off

We recommend the Tactical Flipped Button Layout Preset on controllers because swapping crouch controls to the right stick from a button input makes it easier to dolphin dive or drop shot in Modern Warfare 2.

Flipping L1/L2 with L2/R2 is more of a personal preference, but it is ideal for firing semi-automatic weapons faster or getting the quickest possible aim down sight speed.

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

6 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

6 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.80

Most players use a sensitivity between 4 and 9. We found that 6 is an excellent middle ground for most players, providing comfortable control but still fast enough turning to allow players to fire back at enemies from any angle.

Decreasing the ADS Sensitivity Multiplier down to .80 from 1.00 takes advantage of the game’s strong aim assist and allows for a more precise lock on to enemies.

Sensitivity Multiplier

Third Person: 1.00

1.00 Ground Vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Air Vehicles : 1.00

: 1.00 Air Vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Tablet: 1.00

Vertical Aim Axis

On Foot: Standard

Third Person: Standard

Ground Vehicles: Standard

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic Sprint: Off

Off Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Prioritize Reload Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One

Advanced

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Default

Default Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Default

Inputs Deadzone

Left Stick Min: 0.00

0.00 Right Stick Min: 0.00

0.00 Left Stick Min: 0.75

0.75 Right Stick Min: 1.00

1.00 L2 Button Deadzone: 0.00

0.00 R2 Button Deadzone: 0.00

Decreasing the Deadzones as low as possible results in the best possible precision aim. However, you may need to increase the Left and Right Stick Min if you experience stick drift. If stick drift is still a problem around 15 on either stick, it may be time to get a new controller.

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off (Unless Left Stick is broken)

Off (Unless Left Stick is broken) Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap Sprint

Double Tap Sprint Grounded Mantle: Off

Off Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Movement

Movement Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

On Sprinting Door Bash: On

Modern Warfare 2’s quick TTK makes Tactical Sprinting dangerous. We recommend a Double Tap Sprint Tactical Sprint Behavior to avoid accidentally having a sprint animation cost you your life during a game.

Turning Automatic Ground Mantle Off avoids mishaps for mantling when you didn’t intend to.

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt

Interrupt Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behavior

Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Call of Duty Controller settings are mostly subjective for Modern Warfare 2, but some standout settings exist.

Best Aim Assist Type in Modern Warfare 2

While playing on a controller, it is essential to ensure Target Aim Assist is On at all times. Besides just making sure that Aim Assist is on, players must consider the different Aim Assist Types.

Default: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Modern Warfare games.

Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Modern Warfare games. Precision: Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to the target. Best for accurate players.

Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to the target. Best for accurate players. Focusing: Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing the target. Best for players new to analog aiming.

Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing the target. Best for players new to analog aiming. Black Ops: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Black Ops games.

We recommend using the Traditional Aim Assist Type. Fans of Treyarch and the Black Ops series guns may want to try out the Black Ops setting, but for most Modern Warfare 2 players, Traditional makes the most sense.

Aim Response Curve

Modern Warfare 2 offers three types of Aim Response Curves, each coming with its own distinct feeling for your thumbstick movements. Here are how the three types in Modern Warfare 2 work.

Standard: Simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate.

Simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate. Linear: Aim stick maps directly to aim rate.

Aim stick maps directly to aim rate. Dynamic: Reverse S-curve mapping for fine aim rate control.

Most Modern Warfare 2 players will lean towards the Standard Aim Response Curve, but we recommend giving Dynamic a go and learning how to use it. The setting allows for much finer control than the other options but requires a bit of a learning curve, no pun intended.

How to find the best Modern Warfare 2 controller aim assist settings

Activision Not all of the settings we recommend will work for you.

As we mentioned earlier, controller settings come down to personal preference, so if one or more of our settings don’t quite seem to work for you, then it’s easy enough to find your own specialized adjustments.

Load up a Private Match with bots and tinker around with the settings until everything feels exactly as it should.

