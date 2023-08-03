Best Carrack .300 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

All signs still point toward the Signal 50 still being Warzone 2’s best fast-firing sniper rifle. However, the Carrack .300 flies under the radar and may surprise those trying it. Here is how you can maximize the new sniper rifle’s untapped potential.

In June, Treyarch banned sniper rifles from Warzone 2 Ranked Play. The ban hammer came down partly because pro players complained that one-shot snipers and fire shotguns “killed’ Ranked Play. Little did the community members realize that they had unleashed a new monster in the Signal 50.

Article continues after ad

It didn’t take much time for the fast-firing sniper rifle to take over Ranked Play lobbies and the 2023 World Series of Warzone. Despite the Signal 50, taking over WZ2’s competitive meta, Raven Software argued that a nerf to the sniper rifle was “not necessary” in Season 5.

Community members were stunned by the decision, but fortunately for those disgruntled players, Season 5 also provided a direct competitor to the Signal 50. Let’s jump right into what players need to know about the Carrack .300

Article continues after ad

Contents

Activision

Best Carrack .300 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90 (+0.81, +0.90)

Bruen Agent 90 (+0.81, +0.90) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (0.00, -42.77)

VLK LZR 7MW (0.00, -42.77) Barrel: Heavy-TAC 300 (+0.50, -0.40)

Heavy-TAC 300 (+0.50, -0.40) Rear Grip: TV Nought Grip (+0.58, +0.45)

TV Nought Grip (+0.58, +0.45) Ammunition: .300 High Velocity (-0.70, +9.00)

COD veterans will be familiar with WA 2000. The bullpup, semi-automatic sniper rifle appeared in Modern Warfare 2 & 3 and the original Black Ops game. The sniper rifle was ironically regarded as one of the worst weapons in each title due to its horrible handling stats.

The Carrack .300 is inspired by the WA 2000, but thankfully, it vastly outperforms the original design and dominates long-range engagements.

For our loadout scopes come down to personal preference, and the Carrack .300 default scope is kind of bulky and could be annoying for some players. If players can’t get along with it, we recommend replacing the muzzle with a new optic.

Article continues after ad

Best Carrack .300 Warzone 2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For Base Perks, Double Time is useful as it doubles your tactical sprint duration, making getting around both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island faster. It’s also recommended to use Overkill to run a secondary weapon. There are plenty of reliable sniper support options in Season 5, such as the Chimera or Kastov-74u.

Resupply is an effective Bonus Perk, as it constantly regenerates both Equipment slots and Field Upgrades. Given the importance of equipment for pushing other teams and maneuvering, having constant access to them is fantastic.

Article continues after ad

For the Ultimate Perk, High Alert is a superb choice, as it provides free intel by highlighting the direction of enemy players aiming at you from behind. With Warzone 2’s short TTK, this is one of the few ways to give yourself enough time to react before being downed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Equipment is flexible as there are several strong choices but a Drill Charge and Smoke Grenade are the top picks here. Drill Charges are excellent for flushing out players from hard-to-reach areas, while Smoke Grenades allow you to reposition through open spaces without being punished.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2

If you’re looking to unlock the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2, there are no challenges to complete. Instead, you just have to progress the Season 5 Battle Pass.

The sniper rifle can be found in Sector E7, so just keep playing matches and performing well, and you’ll have it unlocked in no time.

Best Carrack .300 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Carrack .300 isn’t checking off every box for you, the Signal 50 boasts a similar damage profile and arguably outperforms the new sniper rifle across the board.

Article continues after ad

Most professional Warzone teams have at least one Signal 50 user, and the sniper rifle also dominates Ranked Play lobbies.

That’s all for our Carrack .300 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more