Best Signal 50 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Signal 50 doesn’t jump off the page as an impressive Sniper Rifle, but the weapon’s stats don’t tell the whole story. With the right attachments, players can dominate using the Signal 50.

The Signal 50 is the heaviest, slowest, and weakest-hitting Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, but what if we told you it’s a great Warzone 2 weapon? You probably wouldn’t believe it, but the Sniper Rifle also boasts a class-leading fire rate, making it perfect for taking out multiple enemies at a time.

Not only that, its fast-firing profile makes the weapon easy to use for less skilled players that miss their first shot. If you are new to sniping, we recommend giving this weapon a spin. Warzone 2’s fast TTK also elevates the Signal 50, making it easier to shred through enemies quickly.

That said, you need the best meta loadout to maximize the Signal 50’s potential. Here are the weapon’s best attachments, equipment, and Perk Package.

Contents

Best Signal 50 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

Similar to other Sniper Rifle builds, we focused on increasing the Signal 50’s range and recoil control. Decreasing recoil is especially important for the Signal 50 to land follow-up shots accurately.

First up, the 29″ TV Kilo-50 Barrel increased range, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

Next up, the FTAC Ripper Underbarrel and FSS Echo Stock both reduce recoil and idle stability. The last thing you want is your Sniper Rifle swaying back and forth while trying to land a crucial shot.

We opted to use the 7 Round Magazine to make the most out of the Sniper Rifles’ fast fire rate. All three previously mentioned attachments negatively impacted mobility, so we recommend using the SA Finesse Rear Grip to increase ADS speed.

Activision The Signal 50 is an underrated Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle.

Best Signal 50 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

You would think we would choose the Recon Perk Package while using a Sniper Rifle, but having Overkill is essential for any Sniper Rifle loadout. It allows you to equip an SMG or AR to provide a short-range option when not holding a sniping angle.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

Finally, for the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing enclosed spaces.

How to unlock Signal 50 in Warzone 2

To unlock the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2, all you need to do is reach player level 44.

Best Signal 50 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Signal 50 is a little too sluggish for your liking, we recommend trying out the Victus XMR. The deadly Sniper Rifle is the only class option capable of one-shot killing enemies and hits like a truck.

Activision described the long-range weapon as a “hard-hitting, bolt action sniper rifle with .50 cal BMG ammunition.”

That’s all for our Signal 50 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

