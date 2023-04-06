World Series of Warzone 2023 revealed: Dates, format & more

The next World Series of Warzone has officially been announced, with the best competitors in Warzone 2 and all across Al Mazrah getting set to take to battle and etch their names in the Call of Duty esports history books.

The World Series of Warzone has been an annual event since it first launched in 2021, with hundreds of players across North America and Europe battling through qualifiers to take on the best in their region in the main event.

In the past, we’ve seen duos and trios matches as well as the highly-anticipated SoloYolo $100k tournament, most notably won by retired CDL pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner in 2021.

Now, the series is set to return, after the last WSOW tournaments took place in September 2022.

World Series of Warzone 2023 format announced

On Thursday, April 6, after a few days of speculation and eagle-eyed fans spotting a countdown on the WSOW website, the 2023 iteration of the tournament was officially announced on the new Call of Duty Esports Twitter account.

Stage 1 begins on April 28, bringing together the best Trios on Al Mazrah, each looking to take home the lion’s share of the $1.2 million prize pool.

Teams first go through an in-game open. Each trio’s score will consist of their 10 best scoring matches utilizing the WSOW scoring system. The top 50 trios in each region will advance to the WSOW Stage 1 Qualifiers and 25 move on from there to the Regional Finals.

Activision will also invite 25 teams to the Stage 1 Regional Finals.

Activision The World Series of Warzone 2023 format.

The top 25 teams from the Stage 1 Regional Finals automatically qualify for the Regional Finals, while the bottom 25 will need to go through the Stage 2 Qualifiers.

20 NA Trios, 20 EU Trios, and teams from other nations will eventually compete in the Global Final in September for a $600,000 total prize.

Obviously, with some time before the tournament itself, players should get ready for the qualifier matches, available in a public playlist, to give themselves the chance to compete with some of Warzone’s finest.

Until then, you best get dropping into Al Mazrah and start practicing — and check out our best Warzone 2 loadouts in the meantime to keep yourself ahead of the meta.