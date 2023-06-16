Warzone pro Fifakill bashes one-shot snipers and fire shotguns for “killing” Ranked Play

Just a few days into Warzone Season 4, Fifakill is already worried about one-shot snipers and fire shotguns being overpowered in Ranked Play.

The KV Broadside Shotgun briefly held a stranglehold on Warzone’s meta. Players discovered the devastating shotgun could take down enemies in just two shots with the Dragon’s Breath attachment.

Community members caught wind of the shotgun’s “broken” power and demanded a nerf. Infinity Ward responded by nerfing the KV Broadside shotgun in Season 2 Reloaded.

But in a move that surprised some community members, the devs buffed shotguns as part of the Season 4 update. The class returning to its former glory, partnered with one-shot sniper rifles, have Warzone pro Fifakill up in arms.

Fifakill didn’t mince words when expressing his first impressions of Warzone Ranked Play in Season 4.

The Warzone pro player claimed: “1 shot sniper/ fire shotty meta is killing ranked play right now.”

The KV Broadside had its minimum damage decreased in Season 4, but the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment had its close-range damage increased slightly. The change increased the KV Broadside’s two-shot kill range, but we don’t quite know the exact values yet.

As for sniper rifles, they received an indirect buff in the latest seasonal update. Player health increased from 100 to 150, bringing maximum health up to 300 for a player that is fully armored. This means it requires more shots to down an enemy.

However, sniper rifles still have the ability to one-hit-kill an enemy with a successful headshot. So theoretically, an accurate sniper can eliminate enemies much faster than if they used a different weapon.

According to WZ Ranked, the MCPR-300 sniper is currently the third most popular weapon in Warzone, and the KV Broadside has climbed back up to seventh. The Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub still hold comfortable leads, but seeing how long that holds this season will be interesting.

If you still need to update your loadouts for Warzone Ranked Play after the latest update, make sure to check our useful guide.