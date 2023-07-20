Best X13 Auto Warzone 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The arrival of Season 4 Reloaded has turned the close-range meta on its head with pistols replacing SMGs. One of the sidearms to rise to the top is the X13 Auto, largely thanks to its impressive time to kill. To take advantage of this you’ll want to use our best X13 Auto loadout in Warzone 2.

The X13 Auto is a fully automatic pistol based on the real-world Glock 18. Many Call of Duty fans will be familiar with this name as the G18 was one of the most iconic secondary weapons from the original Modern Warfare 2.

Article continues after ad

Throughout most of Warzone 2’s lifespan, the X13 has remained a solid but overall niche option. However, the Season 4 Reloaded patch has seen in thrown right into the meta becoming one of the best close-quarters weapons in Warzone.

Here’s our recommended X13 Auto loadout to dominate close-range engagements in Warzone 2.

Contents

Best X13 Auto Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Slab-10 Comp

Slab-10 Comp Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip

With it being a full auto pistol the X13 Auto can be a handful to control. Therefore it’s important to prioritize attachments that reduce recoil and make this pistol easier to use and more consistent.

Article continues after ad

The best attachments to use that reduce recoil are the Slab-10 Comp muzzle and FTAC OL-Z Grip rear grip. When combined these greatly reduce overall recoil making it easier to keep this pistol on target for its entire magazine.

Speaking of magazine, the X13 Auto gets access to an incredible 50 Round Drum which is perfect for Warzone. A magazine of this size makes sure that you always have bullets available to down enemy players and it reduces how frequently you have to reload.

Article continues after ad

The last two attachments are flexible but we like the Impact Point barrel and FJX DIOD-70 laser. The barrel improves recoil control and hip fire accuracy at the cost of mobility while the laser provides a huge boost to Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed keeping the X13 snappy.

Activision The X13 Auto has the best time to kill of any automatic gun in Warzone 2.

Best X13 Auto Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Since the X13 Auto isn’t a primary weapon you don’t need to use Overkill, freeing up a Perk slot. The best use of this slot is Bomb Squad, a Perk that reduces damage taken from explosives and one of the only Perks in Warzone 2 that will directly save your life.

Article continues after ad

With it being a pistol the X13 Auto has fantastic mobility. To take advantage of this it’s best to use Double Time which increases the duration of Tactical Sprint and makes crouch movement speed 30% faster.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unusually, Spotter excels with this loadout as it lets you identify and avoid enemy Proximity Mines and Claymores when playing aggressively. This partners well with High Alert which provides crucial intel by highlighting the enemy’s location when they aim at you from behind.

Article continues after ad

For equipment, we recommend running both a Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade. The former is perfect for finishing off downed targets and saving shots for potential team wipes. Then Smoke Grenades are perfect for creating cover in open areas to make moving around the map easier.

How to unlock the X13 Auto in Warzone 2

The X13 Auto is unlocked in Warzone 2 by leveling up the X12 pistol to weapon rank Level 10. Meanwhile, the X12 can be unlocked by reaching player rank Level 31.

Getting both the player rank levels and gun rank levels to unlock the X13 Auto can be done in Warzone, multiplayer & DMZ, with all three core game modes rewarding XP.

Article continues after ad

Best X13 Auto alternatives in Warzone 2

Since the X13 Auto is an automatic pistol it’s only natural to recommend the other gun that fits this description, the FTAC Siege. The Siege doesn’t have as competitive a time to kill as the X13 but it’s still a strong overall choice that’s easy to use.

Alternatively, you can try using the other handgun that’s currently dominating Warzone’s close-range meta, the Basilisk Akimbo. At least within its effective range, the Basilisk with Snakeshot rounds kills faster than any other weapon in the game.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for our best X13 Auto loadout in Warzone 2. For more useful tips and content consider checking out some of our other guides:

Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts | Best Warzone 2 loadouts: Meta weapons and classes to dominate in Al Mazrah | Call of Duty 2024: Early leaks, concept art, Warzone 2.0, Treyarch & more | Call of Duty 2023: Early leaks, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, more | Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout | Best Modern Warfare 2 weapons: Ultimate tier list with the best classes | Modern Warfare 2 best settings on PC for FPS, graphics, visibility, more