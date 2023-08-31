Best 9mm Daemon Modern Warfare 2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

Pistols have proven to be very strong in MW2’s multiplayer, and the 9mm Daemon is no exception. To help you get the most out of this new sidearm we’ve put together the best 9mm Daemon loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Season 5 Reloaded saw the arrival of the 9mm Daemon. Modern Warfare 2’s newest pistol is based on the real-world Staccato 2011, an improved version of the iconic 1911 that has appeared in several Call of Duty games.

This is a fast-firing pistol with extraordinary range but below-average handling. Its stand-out characteristic is its almost non-existent recoil which makes it one of the easiest guns to control in MW2.

To get the most out of the 9mm Daemon you’ll want to have the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout possible for multiplayer, and thankfully we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best 9mm Daemon MW2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Forge DX30-S

Forge DX30-S Barrel: EXF Opal-9

EXF Opal-9 Trigger Action: Rapid 30 Trigger

Rapid 30 Trigger Ammunition: 9mm High Velocity

9mm High Velocity Rear Grip: Daemon Hand

The 9mm Daemon is about as close as you can get to a genuine no-recoil gun. Even when building this pistol exclusively for mobility, it still barely kicks at all and is extremely easy to keep on target. It also has incredible range for a handgun effectively making it a pocket DMR.

If there is one area it struggles in its handling. To improve this we use the EXF Opal-9 barrel which speeds up ADS and movement speed. This partners well with the Daemon Hand rear grip, enabling Pistol Fast Draw and further enhancing the Daemon’s handling.

The 9mm Daemon is one of MW2’s only pistols that can utilize 9mm High Velocity ammunition which is well worth using as it makes it easier to take advantage of its excellent range. Since the base range is so good it’s fine to use the Forge DX30-S suppressor as the decrease to damage range isn’t significant.

As with all pistols it is best to use the trigger action that maximizes fire rate. For the 9mm Daemon this is the Rapid 30 Trigger which raises its rate of fire from 462 RPM to 545 RPM. This bump in fire rate reduces the Daemon’s TTK making it extremely competitive in the process.

Activision The best 9mm Daemon loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2.

Best 9mm Daemon MW2 loadout: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Snapshot Grenade

With how prevalent equipment is in Modern Warfare 2 it’s useful to consider running Battle Hardened which provides resistance against tactical grenades like Flash Grenades and Stuns.

Equally, Bomb Squad reduces the damage dealt by lethal explosives like equipment and rocket launchers. There aren’t many Perks that can directly save your life but this is certainly one of them.

Cold-Blooded and Ghost work in unison to make the most out of the equipped suppressor. With these three combined you will never show up on the enemy radar and hostile killstreaks won’t be able to spot you.

For equipment, Frag Grenades are the best all-around choice thanks to their versatility and lethality. Meanwhile, a Snapshot Grenade offers a ton of utility as it can scan enemies through walls unveiling their position.

How to unlock 9mm Daemon in Modern Warfare 2

The 9mm Daemon can be unlocked by reaching Sector E0 of the Season 5 Battle Pass and completing the following challenge:

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Pistols

Best 9mm Daemon alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

The best alternative to the 9mm Daemon is the P890, another pistol that has a spectacular TTK since it can take down enemies in just two shots.

A more unique suggestion is the FTac Recon, another semi-auto gun that can dominate close to medium-range gunfights in the right hands.

