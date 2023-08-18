Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals beta start date

Players may not have to wait too much longer to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 3, as a leak revealed the game’s beta dates.

As part of the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, Sledgehammer Games revealed a list of long-awaited changes fans have been waiting for. Map voting, a classic mini mini-map, and Zombies are all back after disappearing from the series. And after speculation, we now officially know that MW3 will include all 16 iconic MW2 (2009) maps at launch.

Article continues after ad

But much of the game still remains shrouded in mystery. Next up, the devs will reveal the first MW3 gameplay at Gamescom 2023. With so many exciting features to get excited about, it’s hard not to get antsy waiting.

Article continues after ad

Fortuntaley, first-hand gameplay could be just around the corner, as a leak revealed MW3’s beta dates.

Activision

When is the Modern Warfare 3 beta?

On August 18, CharlieIntel reported that the: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Beta will most likely start on October 6, according to details sent to retailers.”

Article continues after ad

The Call of Duty news source also added: “The rumored dates were PlayStation exclusive Beta from October 6 – 10, then all platforms Oct 12-16.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

As is well-documented, PlayStation has had exclusive marketing rights with Call of Duty since 2014. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier confirmed PlayStation’s deal runs through at least Modern Warfare 2, CoD 2023, and Warzone 2 in 2023.

PlayStation’s deal would explain why the beta will come to its platform first.

Article continues after ad

Everything is subject to change, pending Microsoft’s buyout of Activision Blizzard. But for now, at least, PlayStation is expected to receive the MW3 beta first.

Article continues after ad

The leak did not reveal which maps or game modes will be included in the beta. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.