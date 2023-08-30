Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes: New multiplayer map, play again feature, more
Modern Warfare 2 follows the status quo in Season 5 Reloaded by adding a new map, a Gunfight variant, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the mid-season update.
Season 5 brought back the fan-favorite map Strike, which first appeared in COD 4. The large urban desert town also made appearances in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Modern Warfare Remastered. Infinity Ward gives the iconic environment a full facelift for MW2 with some slight adjustments to suit modern innovations.
And as much as MW2 fans love a blast to the past, community members have also pleaded with the devs to create new original maps. Infinity Ward added Punta Mar, a brand new map set in a recently evacuated tourist on the hills of Las Almas.
Lastly, after the devs mysteriously removed the game mode during Season 4 Reloaded, Gunfight returned with two new maps. Season 5 Reloaded follows suit by introducing a brand new environment. Let’s jump right into what you need to know.
DRC Zone 1, Gunfight Snipers, play again feature, more
Season 5 Reloaded introduces a play again feature to MW2 that allows people on the same team to play another game together. The announcement sparked controversy as players questioned the need for disbanding lobbies. Community members preferred persistent lobbies instead of just one team having the option to stay together.
On a more positive note, the mid-season update adds a new 6v6 multiplayer map. DRZ Zone 1 takes place in the same locale as DMZ’s Building 21. The map is designed with close-range combat in mind and features plenty of flanking routes for players to take advantage of.
And finally, as the name suggests, Gunfight Snipers is a new variant that test duos’ ability to hit their shots in a mode with only snipers and marksman rifles.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
Here are the full Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.
Weapon balancing
» Handguns «
- FTAC Siege
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only
» Submachine Guns «
- Lachmann Sub
- Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility
- PDSW 258
- Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory
- ISO 45
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lachmann Sub
- Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only
» Assault Rifles «
- FR Avancer
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Reduced hip spread
- Tempus Razorback
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- M16
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Kastov 74u
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
- ISO Hemlock
- Reduced mid-far distance damage range | MWII only
- TAQ-V
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Cronen Squall
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- SO-14
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lachman 762
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lockwood 300
- Reduced mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Increased long range damage amount | MWII only
- Bryson 890
- Slightly reduced damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Bryson 800
- Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Increased long range damage amount | MWII only
- SA-B 50
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lockwood MK2
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- SP-R 208
- Increased long-distance damage range | MWII only
- EBR 14
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
- HCR 56
- Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Rapp H
- Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Carrack .300
- Increased close range damage | MWII only
- Increased upper arm location damage | MWII only
- Increased long distance damage range | MWII only
- Increased ADS to hip transition speed
- Increased hip movement speed
- Increased sprint speed
- FJX Imperium
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Small reduction to hip spread
- Signal 50
- Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only
- SP-X 80
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
- After each match, all Players – or, specifically, solo Players and designated Party Leaders – on the same team can opt to stick together for the next match.
- Built for those looking to find new squadmates, Friend Recommender works in two ways:
- Suggesting Friends of Friends, a helpful feature for the whole squad to get connected with one another.
- A new, dynamic system that suggests new friends to play with.
- Players are no longer able to activate killstreaks from driver or turret position of certain vehicles
- Fixed an issue where meleeing with a Throwing Knife equipped could down fully armored players in one hit
- Fixed an issue that could cause Players to spawn in without a weapon equipped
- Fixed an issue where GS Magna platinum challenges were not contributing to the polyatomic unlock progress
- Fixed an issue where Bipods were floating when mounted
- Fixed an issue where Players were prompted to Rejoin a match after being eliminated and disconnecting
- Fixed an issue where focused sniper kills wouldn’t track under some conditions
- Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge for the GS Magna would not count towards the Polyatomic Challenges unlock requirement
- Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge camo category does not track the completion of the Gold Camo Challenge for the Crossbow
- Fixed an issue where incendiary ammunition does not unlock by leveling the Cronen Squall to Level 19
- Fixed an issue where the Firing Range is not accessible through the Gunsmith menu when the Player is in a Raid or Private Match
- Fixed an issue where the challenge for the Akimbo FTAC Siege attachment does not show progress
- Fixed an issue where the Soul Sever death effect would not occur when equipped to the ISO Hemlock
- Fixed an issue where ascenders were sometimes missing sounds
- Fixed an issue where bullet sounds weren’t playing on water impacts
- Fixed an issue where hostage pickup sounds were sometimes doubled
- The Visitor Center adjacent to Building 21 will now welcome all kinds of combat. Focused on fast-paced combat and designed with several shortcuts and flanking routes, DRC — Zone 1 is built for frenetic action.
- Leave the Secondaries, Lethals, and Tacticals at home — Gunfight Snipers is for the sharpshooting duos who believe themselves to be masters of Sniper and Marksman Rifles.
- Expanded by one Player per team, 4v4 Faceoff is for those seeking the fast-action gameplay of small-team cage matches, the ultimate compliment to Gunfight is back! Use your own Loadouts, forget Killstreaks, and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on all the Modern Warfare II Gunfight maps.
- Fixed an issue in Bounty where the HVT objective icons would not clear properly if a Player disconnected while being the HVT
- Fixed an issue in Knock Out where the announcer would state that the match timer had elapsed when there was still time on the clock
- Fixed an issue in Prisoner Rescue where the hostage would be stuck T-posing if the carrier was killed in an invalid drop location
- Fixed an issue where a placeholder was present after the Player was killed by APC cannon fire in Big Capture the Flag
- Fixed an issue that allowed Field Upgrades and Killstreaks to be used on 2v2 Maps across all game modes
- Fixed an issue that allow Field Upgrades to be used in Havoc Private Matches
- Fixed various collision issues across a number of Multiplayer maps
- Fixed a number of floating assets across a number of Multiplayer maps
- Added miscellaneous audio fixes across a number of Multiplayer maps
- MWII Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward.
- Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward at the Call of Duty Blog.
- Season 05 Win Rewards
- Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo
- End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Skill Division Skins:
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
- Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- Rewards Update
- Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.
- The Season 05 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.
- Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
- Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards:
» Battle Rifles «
» Shotguns «
» Marksman Rifles «
» Light Machine Guns «
» Sniper Rifles «
Social
“Play Again” in Multiplayer
Friend Recommender
Global bug fixes
New Maps
DRC — Zone 1 (Core 6v6)
New Modes
Gunfight Snipers
4v4 Faceoff