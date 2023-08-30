Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes: New multiplayer map, play again feature, more

Modern Warfare 2 follows the status quo in Season 5 Reloaded by adding a new map, a Gunfight variant, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the mid-season update.

Season 5 brought back the fan-favorite map Strike, which first appeared in COD 4. The large urban desert town also made appearances in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Modern Warfare Remastered. Infinity Ward gives the iconic environment a full facelift for MW2 with some slight adjustments to suit modern innovations.

And as much as MW2 fans love a blast to the past, community members have also pleaded with the devs to create new original maps. Infinity Ward added Punta Mar, a brand new map set in a recently evacuated tourist on the hills of Las Almas.

Lastly, after the devs mysteriously removed the game mode during Season 4 Reloaded, Gunfight returned with two new maps. Season 5 Reloaded follows suit by introducing a brand new environment. Let’s jump right into what you need to know.

Activision Gunfight Snipers only includes sniper rifles and marksman rifles.

DRC Zone 1, Gunfight Snipers, play again feature, more

Season 5 Reloaded introduces a play again feature to MW2 that allows people on the same team to play another game together. The announcement sparked controversy as players questioned the need for disbanding lobbies. Community members preferred persistent lobbies instead of just one team having the option to stay together.

On a more positive note, the mid-season update adds a new 6v6 multiplayer map. DRZ Zone 1 takes place in the same locale as DMZ’s Building 21. The map is designed with close-range combat in mind and features plenty of flanking routes for players to take advantage of.

And finally, as the name suggests, Gunfight Snipers is a new variant that test duos’ ability to hit their shots in a mode with only snipers and marksman rifles.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Here are the full Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

Weapon balancing

» Handguns «

FTAC Siege Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



» Submachine Guns «

Lachmann Sub Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility



PDSW 258 Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory



ISO 45 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachmann Sub Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



» Assault Rifles «

FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII only Reduced hip spread



Tempus Razorback Increased damage range | MWII only



M16 Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



Kastov 74u Reduced damage range | MWII only

