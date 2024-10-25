NICKMERCS explains why he “couldn’t care less” about playing Black Ops 6

Popular streamer NICKMERCS has no plans to play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 even as the rest of the gaming community is buzzing over the new CoD.

Black Ops 6 was released on October 25 to plenty of praise from critics and fans, and while many suspected NICKMERCS would be over the moon to try the latest title, he’s actually not interested at all.

During a broadcast, fans asked the streamer why he wasn’t playing it, claiming they knew he was “dying” to hop on the new CoD.

“You’re saying you know that? You don’t know sh*t about me if I’m being honest. I couldn’t give a f**k about that new Call of Duty. I couldn’t care any less about that new CoD.”

According to the Twitch star, he believes that this would be the first year in a long time that he wouldn’t be playing Call of Duty.

As for why, Nick explained that he still isn’t happy with Acivision over their decision to remove his skin from the game over comments he made about Pride Month being recognized in schools. “They should leave the little kids out of it,” he tweeted in June 2023.

NICKMERCS said the fiasco has still left a “bad taste in his mouth,” but it’s not just the skin controversy that has him uninterested in trying out Black Ops 6.

“It always feels like the same old sh*t,” he added. “I played the beta, I wasn’t in love with it. I definitely liked it, but I wasn’t in love with it. And you know me, I’m a BR guy now, so I don’t really care for the TDM and Hardpoint bullsh*t.”

We’ll have to see if NICKMERCS ends up changing his mind as the year continues, or if he’s just going to stick with other battle royales until the next iteration of Warzone comes out.