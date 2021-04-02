NICKMERCS slams Warzone players trying to 'expose' FaZe Swagg for cheating - Dexerto

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff hit out at Warzone fans who have been trying to ‘expose’ FaZe Swagg for using a Strike Pack to get a leg up in the battle royale.

Ever since Warzone launched over a year ago, players have been trying to find ways to get a leg up on their opponents.

Plenty have resorted to cheating, be it through using hacks like aimbots, wallhacks, and god mode – while others have exploited problems in the game itself like the stim glitch and going invisible.

Others have used controller mods like strike packs as well. These give players extra paddles that can be bound to different controls, and they also let users add mods too. These mods have been known to give weapons a better fire rate and even nullify recoil.

On April 1, one Twitter user shared a TikTok that claimed FaZe Clan’s Swagg was using a strike pack on his PlayStation controller and was trying to expose him for doing so.

Well, NICKMERCS wasn’t standing for it, and gave the Twitter user both barrels by unleashing a ruthless clap back in the replies.

“Watch his YouTube intro today you dumbass. And ay do the homework, next time you make accusations about s**t you dunno nothin’ about,” Nick responded. “And to all you small c**ks in the comments actually believin this dumbass. Go f**k urselves.”

The video Nick was referring to was an upload from Swagg where he explained that the TikTok was a load of nonsense because he uses a Scuf controller, not a Strike Pack.

Swagg noted that because his controller has a small light on it, people started believing that it was a Strike Pack, but that’s just false.

Other Warzone stars jumped in to defend the FaZe Clan star too, taking shots at those who have been spreading the video.

It’s clear that if anyone tries it again, they’ll probably be on the end of some stern words from Nick and others.