When is Battlefield 2042 Season 1? Release date, new map, leaks

The Battlefield 2042 Season 1 update has leaked ahead of its official release, revealing the release date, a new Exposure map, and much more.

Just like previous titles in the series, Battlefield 2042 aims to keep players invested with a bunch of free content updates. First up is the Season 1 update, which introduces plenty of new additions to the futuristic FPS shooter. Headlining this highly-anticipated patch is the release of the game’s new map “Exposure”.

The recent Battlefield Season 1 leaks have also found information on the game’s upcoming weekly missions for the 12 preseason weeks. If you’re wondering when Battlefield 2042 Season 1 starts or just wish to know what content is included, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

When does Battlefield 2042 Season 1 start?

According to renowned Battlefield leaker, temporyal, the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 update is scheduled for March 2022. This means players have a little while before they can dive into all the new content. Of course, this date could change if DICE runs into any issues.

The #Battlefield2042 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks. 🗓️ Season 1 seems to be scheduled for March 2022 (unless they've added a few weeks as "backup"). 🇨🇦 "Exposure" is probably the final name for the previously datamined "Ridge" map. 🎄 Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/FBuxapZvjl — temporyal (@temporyal) December 19, 2021

We’ll be updating this section once we have a confirmed date from the developers, so be sure to check back here for the latest updates.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 new map details

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 will include a brand new map, which has been named “Exposure”. Temporyal notes that this map was previously datamined as “Ridge”, but has since changed names. The in-game description for the new Exposure map reads:

“Seismic activity in British Columbia has damaged a Canadian-US research facility base. A landslide has exposed the interior and damaged the surrounding area. The Russians wrongly allege that this has revealed a military weapon and are deploying forces onto Canadian soil to secure it.”

While no screenshots or in-game footage have leaked for Battlefield 2042’s new Exposure map, we’ll likely get more information closer to the official release date. Until then, that’s all the details we have.

Battlefield 2042 Season 1 weekly missions

The recent Battlefield 2042 datamine also discovered that the Season 1 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks. Quite what these missions entail remains to be seen, but we expect they’ll involve the usual kill, equipment, and objective-related challenges.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Battlefield 2042 Season 1 update. Make sure you check out our Battlefield page for all the latest news and updates.