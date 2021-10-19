How many people play Battlefield 4? Player count in 2021

After veering away from modern-day warfare for a few years, Battlefield 2042 is set to revamp the franchise. Yet, players keen for their fix are heading back to Battlefield 4. Here’s what the player count looks like in 2021.

The anticipation for Battlefield 2042 is growing by the day, as the November 19 launch date draws closer. With the last two entries of the franchise taking players back to the muddy trenches of the first two World Wars, it has been quite some time since Battlefield has a modern-day edge to it.

While others are still fleeting to Battlefield 5 for their large-scale skirmishes, others are heading back to the near-futuristic confines of Battlefield 4. Just how many people are playing Battlefield 4 in 2021 and could this loyal following decrease significantly? Let’s take a look at Battlefield 4’s player count.

How many people are playing Battlefield 4?

Available stats from Steam Charts show the average player count for Battlefield 4 is 4,080 concurrent players, on that platform only.

Released in 2013, Battlefield 4 expanded upon the modern take of warfare that its predecessor sought to explore. The game is still going strong, with plenty of players heading up its servers. However, due to the constant fluxation of its player population, it is near impossible to get an exact reading. Stats are not available for all platforms either.

However, with some metrics and tracking assistance, we can get a glimpse into Battlefield 4’s fanbase. Within the last 30 days at the time of writing, the average player count according to Steam Charts was 4,080. With an upgrade of 1,434 from September’s 2,645, the player base has peaked at 12,342 for 2021.

Comparatively, Battlefield 5 has managed to retain a player count of ” 30,011 monthly players”, which is significantly more than the 2013 entry. Naturally, as the game is older, more players will be dropping into entries that are more recent.

Dropping Battlefield 5 on PlayStation Plus for free has also helped to bring in new players.