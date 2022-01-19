Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 patch notes: Bug fixes and patch roadmap revealed

After a long period without an update, EA have announced that Battlefield 2042’s 3.2 update and patch notes are imminent, and these are the latest details on the game’s planned improvements.

Battlefield 2042’s ongoing troubles are becoming quite damaging to the game’s hopes of longevity with many players actually reverting back to classics like Battlefield V, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield 1. With the game’s Season One content still in the pipeline, general gameplay isn’t cutting it for many with lots of buyers wanting refunds.

EA are constantly in the process of trying to update the game, and it seems like we may not have to wait too much longer for more fixes.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 release date & time

According to EA and DICE, the 3.2 update for Battlefield 2042 is expected to go live on January 20, 2022. Although no timeframe has been given for when it will go live, the 3.1 update went live at 8 AM UTC, so we’d expect something similar for the newest update.

If anything does change with regards to its time and date then we’ll be sure to update you.

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 patch notes

The Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter page has outlined exactly what players can expect when the update goes live.

“Scheduled to go live tomorrow, this update delivers a handful of small fixes and improvements to the game focused around stability. We’ll have the complete set of update notes available to browse this evening.”

They haven’t bullet-pointed specifics like they normally do, but we imagine this will be the case when it goes live. We’ll update this page when we hear more, there are plenty more improvements to come.

Future Battlefield 2042 updates: Scoreboard

As well as everything included in the Battlefield 2042 3.2 update, EA also mentioned several other major updates that are on the way. This already includes plans for the 3.3 update and will include upgrades to the game’s performance and Portal and All-Out Warfare improvements.

Not only that, but the much-requested scoreboard feature is finally in the works. We’ll keep an eye on further Battlefield 2042 updates to see when all of this could be due.