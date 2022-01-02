Battlefield 2042 gets brilliantly roasted by new parody game ‘Clownfield 2042’

Battlefield 2042 has proved to be one of the most divisive titles in the franchise, with its reputation spawning a brilliant parody in the form of ‘Clownfield 2042’.

EA DICE have a lot on their shoulders when it comes to winning players over with Battlefield 2042. With new content promised in the early stages of 2022, players are fleeing back to older games in the meantime.

If you’re after a hilarious alternative to the critically mixed shooter, then developers Riverside Sports have got you covered.

Clownfield 2042’s premise is excellent

Battlefield 2042 set out to provide an edgy near-future experience for players, but Clownfield 2042’s premise is far more compelling: “After 2022 cryptocrash caused by NFT’s, majority of nations collapsed and a union of “No-Clowns” has been formed. You are one of them, arm up and get ready for war.”

Featuring mechanics such as “mediocre weather” and one world event, “Tornado”, Clownfield 2042 asks players to “break the rules of gameplay and enjoy the broken and unoptimized experience ever.”

Riverside Sports aren’t pulling any punches too, as they critique the broken balance of Battlefield 2042’s gameplay: “Why play the game like its meant to be played when you can hop into hovercraft and slay all your enemies?”

Despite taking a lot of jabs at EA DICE’s latest shooter, Clownfield 2042 actually features a decent amount of content for the currently incredible price of £0.71 / $0.60 on Steam.

For the exceptionally low price, you’ll be able to experience the following:

Three Maps: War Island, Paradise City, and The Heat

Six Weapons: 2 Assault Rifles, 1 Handgun, 1 Sniper Rifle, 1 Rocket Launcher, and 1 Shotgun

Three Game Modes: All Out Clownfare, Free for All with AI, and Hovercraft Zone

If that wasn’t enough, then maybe the A.I system which is dubbed as “pretty basic but good enough for the moment” might do the trick. We’ll see you on the clownfield.