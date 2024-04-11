We ranked the Baldur’s Gate 3 villains by competency because most of them are useless

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with memorable villains, from The Chosen Three to a few many don’t expect. However, some are much more competent than others.

To be a great villain in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, you have to be at least a little bit competent — or so many thought. As proven by a few… interesting individuals, it’s entirely possible to be so useless at your evil deeds that you actually end up being more of a liability than a deadly villain.

Surprisingly, this is pretty common in Baldur’s Gate 3, and despite the game featuring many nefarious villains, some are just utterly useless. So, we’ve ranked some of the least to most competent Baldur’s Gate 3 baddies.

Least competent villains in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

10. True Soul Nere

True Souls are some of the most idiotic villains in Baldur’s Gate 3 (sorry Tav). The majority of them were thrust into their titles and have absolutely no idea what to do with them, bar manipulate and use it for evil, like True Soul Nere.

Ultimately, nothing screams incompetence like a ‘powerful’ True Soul who’s got himself trapped in a cave. It’s probably the easiest kill in the game, and he barely even poses a threat.

9. Orin

Orin is undeniably the most incompetent nepo baby out there. She’s easily the worst member of the Chosen Three, and once players discover that she wasn’t even meant to be given the title she has, it all starts to make sense.

Every task she’s given goes wrong, every meeting makes her look like a murder-psycho with no control, and every battle she’s part of is far too satisfying when you can take her out. She’s a fool and is almost the most incompetent villain in the entire game, if someone didn’t choose to head into a cave.

8. Malus Thorm

Madness and competency don’t usually work very well together. In fact, if you’re a villain and you’re plagued by the same level of madness we see Malus Throrm enacting, it’s pretty clear that competency has been thrown out the window.

He’s so useless and ineffective that players can convince him to essentially get his own nurses to take him down, without even fighting back too. Any shred of competency disappeared way before those surgery tools started rusting.

7. Balthazar

Larian Studios

Balthazar could have been much more powerful if it weren’t for his subservient nature. He’s so powerful that even Raphael is relatively scared of him, but when you meet him, that power doesn’t emanate as much as many would have hoped.

Sure, he’s more in control than Ketheric and much more so than Orin, but even a lower-level Tav is able to trick and manipulate him. He’s smart and competent, but not nearly enough.

6. Ketheric Thorm

Any good villain or hero acts on thought and careful planning. Mistakes are usually made when the character in question acts on impulse or emotion. They don’t think straight, put themselves into battles they can’t win, and usually cause their own downfall.

This is exactly what happened with Ketheric, who essentially descended into madness after losing his wife and Isobel. That madness proves there’s very little competency, and if it weren’t for Shar, he wouldn’t be anywhere near as powerful as he is in Baldur’s Gate 3.

5. Auntie Ethel

Auntie Ethel is a lot like Raphael in the sense that they use their own wit to get the best of their enemies. Through dodgy deals, lies, and manipulation, Ethel tricks many players into her trap countless times, revealing just how competent she actually is.

Hags are not to be underestimated in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Auntie Ethel is proof of such a notion. She’s powerful, unbreaking, and chillingly competent at her masterful villain role.

4. Gortash

Gortash is arguably the most competent member of the Chosen Three, even if Ketheric retains some ounce of power and wisdom. After all, you have to be at least relatively competent to take over the entirety of Baldur’s Gate and control a Netherbrain at the same time.

Sure, he still acts on impulse and doesn’t always know what he’s doing, but when compared to his colleagues, he’s miles ahead.

3. The Emperor

Larian Studios

The Emperor is fantastically competent, and he has the ability to fool almost every player on their first run. His welcoming facade, lifesaving powers, and knowledge would give anyone a false sense of security.

While he may not be able to hold onto the falsehoods for long, it’s enough for the manipulation to truly set in and proves just how calculating this Mind Flayers’… mind… really is.

2. Cazador

Just because someone is evil, manipulative, and outright cruel, it doesn’t mean they’re not competent. Cazador is easily one of the most disturbing villains in Baldur’s Gate 3 and is extremely good at what he does. He’s built an empire while managing to convince people to work for him and worship him, all to fuel his own twisted desires.

That being said, Cazador’s competency is up for question. It can be argued that he’s just acting out the plan of the lord that came before him, rather than using his own instincts and he’s motivated by a desire to survive instead of any true schemes. That said, his shadowy empire and dramatic manipulations make it hard to ignore how truly aware he must be.

1. Raphael

Raphael is by far the most competent villain in Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s intelligent, has managed to build an entire world for himself, and is clearly evil enough to destroy hundreds of lives, as seen when you enter his realm.

He’s the first to truly promise Tav a way out of their tadpole predicament and is consistent in his offer, usually catching you when things are getting desperate for you. It’s hard to argue that Raphael is anything but unfathomably competent in Baldur’s Gate 3 and is one of the more formidable foes in the entire game.