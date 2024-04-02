Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked by brilliant but brutal Auntie Ethel move

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are both surprised and impressed after Auntie Ethel ended combat with a brutal but brilliant strategy.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player is sharing their shocking Auntie Ethel story after the character went out in a surprisingly brutal way.

As shared by Reddit user Valuable_Ant_969, the hag’s HP was low, near the point where she will stop combat and attempt to make a deal for her life. Since the player did not plan to accept, though, they cast Cloud of Daggers to take her out on the next turn.

However, it seems Auntie Ethel was not done with her tricks, as the player explained what happened next: “It’s not exactly clear in the combat log, but as best I can tell, she used her turn, the last action of her life, to Auntie’s Trickery Mayrina into the CoD with her. I’m gutted. I will not reload.”

Auntie Ethel deciding to take Mayrina with her rather than accepting defeat is pretty in character, but the brutality has players both shocked and impressed.

“Got to admit, that is impressive even if it sucked,” said one commenter.

“Never trust a hag,” said another.

One went so far as to call this “the most lore [accurate] way for Ethel to die,” with the hag using her last moments to deny the player a complete and decisive victory.

Some even see this as another example of why Auntie Ethel is a standout villain among Baldur’s Gate 3’s great antagonists. “Auntie might be the best villain in the game,” said one player, with several others ranking her just behind the fan-favorite Raphael.