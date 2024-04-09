Major Baldur’s Gate 3 villain spots player’s surprise round attempt in funniest way

One major villain has destroyed one fan’s surprise attempt and players just can’t get over how funny his discovery was.

Throughout the first and second acts of Baldur’s Gate 3, Ketheric Thorm is among one of the most infamous villains you’ll need to battle. However, there can be times when the deadly enemy’s intimidation is completely destroyed, all because of one simple barrel.

Shared to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one user posted a hilarious photo of Ketheric after their party was spotted while setting up for the final battle with the villain. The image in question shows a rather shocked Ketheric who’s now standing inside a barrel.

While Ketheric spotting the player wasn’t ideal, the community were more interested in how funny he looked and how creepy he was just standing there staring at the party.

“How to make a serious boss look a lot less serious” commented one user, while another exclaimed that they “weren’t expecting whack-a-Ketheric” to appear on their Reddit.

“Whack-a-Ketheric” wasn’t the only clever pun to come out of the screenshot, with many joking that he was a “Pop-Up Paladin” in an homage to the classic old game, Pop-Up Pirate. Another makes an incredible Isobel pun: “Forgive me Isobarrel.”

As echoed by the community, it’s hilarious moments like these that keep Baldur’s Gate 3 in the memory of thousands, although it’s sure to be a position Ketheric will be eager to forget.