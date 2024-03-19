Baldur’s Gate 3 players address infamous Gortash description

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of characters and sometimes their looks do not match with their description. One such character is Gortash and players decided to address his infamous description in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most diverse games that you can pick and play on account of the content it offers. One of the biggest draws of the game is the various characters that you can interact with during your journey.

One such character you will come across is Gortash, but his looks and in-game description do not match by any means. Therefore, players decided to discuss the reason behind why there is a disparity between the two.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players hilariously explain misleading Gortash description.

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted an image of Gortash and stated, “THIS is the “handsome young man with an easy smile”??” Naturally, it was sarcasm since Gortash does not look very young.

However, other players joined the discussion as they had ideas on why Gortash looked the way he did. One such user commented, “Dealing with Orin for prolonged periods of time has that effect on people.” Another user chimed in, “Orin, you can’t kill that person. Orin stop impersonating everybody you see. No Orin we can’t take this homeless gnome to the temple of Bhaal to sacrifice him.”

One user also mentioned, “weirdest bait and switch of the game. like, was he originally younger/handsomer? did the narrator lie to us? why does extremely minor villain Nere have more swag?” Finally, one of the players claimed, “He’s actually like 20 years old he’s just aged an extra 20 in the last 2 months.”

Therefore, it seems like dealing with Orin has made Gortash look older since it is a monumental task that he has undertaken. However, some of the Reddit users also suggested that Gortash is a con man and it is in his nature to misguide others.