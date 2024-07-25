Baldur’s Gate 3’s most “useless” spell isn’t as weak as you think

Baldur’s Gate 3 contains hundreds of spells, each differing in their power and usefulness. However, one of the most “useless” spells shouldn’t be ignored by players.

Not all Baldur’s Gate 3 spells were created equally, and players on the game’s Reddit were quick to slam the “useless” nature of the Seeming spell. Seeming serves to disguise multiple party members, aiding in the likes of stealth, deception, and more.

However, the spell isn’t as simple as it sounds with some fans reporting that party members have to save and that “it doesn’t even let you choose how to disguise yourself” slamming the pointless nature of Seeming.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s disguises can be extremely useful.

Shortly after though, fans descended to the comments to explain why this “useless” spell is actually pretty powerful in the right situations.

“Crimes committed are assigned to the disguise of the character (race+gender combo). Disguise the party, commit a crime, escape, come back undisguised, they won’t know it was you” shared one user, revealing how useful it can be when you’re attempting to do something wrong while still avoiding capture.

Another highlighted that you can in fact choose your disguise, going on to explain that “It assigns something at random first but once you’re disguised you can change it to whatever you want by using the “Adjust Seeming” skill.”

Interestingly, one of the most handy uses of Seeming is on dead NPCs: “The shape-changing spell I found very useful mainly for talking to dead people you have killed and who then refuse to talk to your murderer.”

Ultimately, Seeming isn’t the best spell in the world and can be rather frustrating, but when used tactically it can be extremely beneficial for roleplaying, extracting information, and avoiding trouble when required. Just be sure to use it away from people (perhaps in your camp) to avoid any unwanted saves and frustrations.