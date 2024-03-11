Baldur’s Gate 3 community crowns the game’s “worst” NPC

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have once again rallied together to decide which companion is the worst of the worst.

Baldur’s Gate 3 won over the hearts of critics and fans due to its creativity, freedom, sense of adventure and vast range of content. As with any major RPG world, players are able to encounter, befriend, and even kill many different NPCs throughout the game.

As a result, the Baldur’s Gate 3 community has been going back and forth online for months, debating which companion is the worst of them all. While there are multiple names that often find themselves thrown into the mix, one companion has recently been thrown into the spotlight in a big way.

In a new Reddit thread, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player posted a list of why they believe Aradin is the least helpful companion in the game, noting before writing out their list that, “At this point, I have killed Raphael.” The list includes the following explanation as to why Aradin is so weak in their eyes.

“Apparently word has spread of my squad being devil slayers.

“And there here comes Aradin literally attacking a camp. Aradin is canonically in remedial classes.”

Fellow Baldur’s Gate 3 players were quick to flock to the Reddit thread, chiming in and agreeing with the original poster.

“I did my best to bank inspiration to punch his lights out in honor mode. I think I only used one point but it was all that mattered to me before I got to the grove lol. I broke my oath killing him & then again resurrecting Mayrina’s man.”

Others all called Aradin “built different” and “unique” with major tones of sarcasm and emojis included.