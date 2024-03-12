Baldur’s Gate 3 players claim one item could prevent major villain’s origin

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community have a ball trying to explain why one of the game’s villains couldn’t avoid becoming one.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex game with complex characters that all have various motivations to do what they do in the game’s story.

Players have taken to speculating about a lot of these characters and sharing their interpretations on what they have been through.

Now, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player is wondering why one of the game’s villains had to become one at all, and the rest of the community is having a real good time trying to explain it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans love figuring out how a villain became evil

The villain in-question is Ketheric Thorm, who is on a mission to bring his daughter, Isobel, back and thus falls in with the wrong crowd.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player is wondering why he didn’t go a different route, though, as they took to the game’s subreddit to ask why he didn’t just use a Scroll of Revivify to bring Isobel back.

The community is certainly having a good time trying to answer this question, with many users getting deep in their creativity to figure it out.

“Isobel’s death location was glitched and he couldn’t target her with the spell.”

Another player wants to believe that Ketheric just completely forgot about Revivify as a possibility, and just went straight to villainy as a result.

One user uses game mechanics to explain the decision, saying that Isobel must have “died in a cutscene” so her death is a canon event.

However, there is one Baldur’s Gate 3 fan that explains it using lore:

“To play devil’s advocate, I don’t think Kethric knew about Isobel’s death for at least a few days after her passing, rendering Revivify useless.”

They mention how Revivify can only be used in a short amount of time after death, which would render it useless should Ketheric find out too late.

While the true reasoning isn’t known, it isn’t stopping these fans from finding a way to talk about their favorite game.